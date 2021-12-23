Les Dennis was in ‘denial’ before health scare prompted lifestyle change and left him one stone lighter

Les Dennis is set to appear on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (December 23).

The former Coronation Street star, 68, is best known for his television work over the years.

But after ignoring the warning signs of his poor health for a year, Les was told he was pre-diabetic.

Les Dennis, who appears on Celebrity MasterChef, previously opened up on his health scare (Credit: ITV)

Les Dennis reveals health scare

The star opened up on the condition on ITV’s This Morning back in 2018.

At the time, Les had taken part in Famously UnFit for Sport Relief.

He explained that the challenge changed his life and made him healthier than ever.

I was in a bit of denial

The comedian also admitted he’d become complacent about his health, and as a result was in danger of dying prematurely.

Les shared at the time: “I used to exercise but as I’ve got older and had young kids who I am running around after it’s hard enough.

“I got to the point where I thought, ‘well, I am a character actor now, I’m playing a guy in Corrie with a heart condition so it doesn’t matter what I look like’.

Les spoke to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Family Fortunes: Former host Les Dennis delivers verdict on Gino D’Acampo presenting

“I’ve also played Uncle Fester from the Addams Family with a fat suit on so it didn’t matter how I looked underneath. I started to just not take care and it caught up with me.”

The presenter started to have health problems including developing bronchitis.

As a result, he had to drop out of the Addams Family tour – something he had never done in his career before.

Les’ pre-diabetic diagnosis

Blood tests then flagged up that he was pre-diabetic.

Les could have developed two-2 diabetes, a lifelong condition where your blood glucose level is too high.

“I was told I was pre-diabetic and had to take stock and do something,” he continued

Les feared developing diabetes (Credit: SplashNews)

“I was in a bit of denial.”

Type-2 diabetes sufferers can reverse the condition with good diet and exercise.

Thankfully, Les managed to do it with the help of Sport Relief.

Read more: Joe Swash to return to Celebrity MasterChef for Christmas special despite dividing fans in series

He said: “The Sport Relief challenge was a blessing that came along at the right time. The team gave me motivation – and knowing it was for a good cause.

“I can’t thank Sport Relief enough for giving us this chance.”

Les went on to lose a stone in weight, leaving him out of the “danger zone” for type-2 diabetes.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.