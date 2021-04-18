Call the Midwife returns for its 10th series this Sunday (April 18 2021) and Leonie Elliott is back as Nurse Lucille Anderson – but who is she?

What else has Leonie been in before and is she married?

Here’s everything you need to know about Leonie Elliott and who she plays in Call the Midwife.

Leonie Elliott attends the World Film Premiere and Royal Performance of 1917 at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London (Credit: Splash)

Who is Leonie Elliott and what is she famous for?

Actress Leonie Elliott is probably best known for her role as Lucille Anderson in the BBC series Call the Midwife.

She also starred as Cherry Patterson in the Lenny Henry comedy-drama Danny and the Human Zoo.

In September 2019, she appeared on the celebrity edition of The Chase on ITV.

She famously had to sit down because of a sprained ankle, but won £1,000 for the team.

What else has Leonie Elliott been in?

Leonie appeared as love interest Cherry Patterson in the Lenny Henry comedy-drama Danny and the Human Zoo in 2015.

She also played Fiona in the British anthology series Black Mirror in 2016.

The same year, she appeared as Natalie Stubbs in an episode of Casualty.

She’s also appeared in Holby City and The Bill, as well as several films including Wondrous Oblivion.

Leonie has also performed on stage in The Lion King and Annie.

In January 2018, she made her debut in Call the Midwife.

Call the Midwife returns with its 10th series (Credit: BBC One)

Who does Leonie Elliott play in Call the Midwife?

Leonie has portrayed Jamaican nurse Lucille Anderson since 2018.

Her character is based on the many Caribbean nurses who moved to the UK to assist the growing demand of the NHS in the 1960s.

Lucille is deeply religious.

The new trailer for series 10, set in 1966, teases a possible wedding between slow-burn romantics Nurse Lucille Anderson and Cyril Robinson, played by Zephryn Taitte.

“From the minute I set eyes on you, there was no past anymore. There was only the now,” Cyril tells a blushing Lucille in the Call the Midwife clip.

How old is Call the Midwife’s Leonie Elliott and where is she from?

Leonie Elliott was born on April 15 1988 in Brent, London.

She is currently 33.

Leonie’s family emigrated from Jamaica in the 1960s.

Like her character on Call the Midwife, her aunt moved to England to train as a nurse.

Leonie Elliott as Lucille in Call the Midwife (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife Leonie Elliott: Is she married?

Leonie prefers not to speak publicly about being in a relationship.

But we do know she lives with her partner, who is an entrepreneur in the arts.

Call the Midwife series 10

The new series kicks off with controversial plans to introduce a private clinic to Nonnatus House.

The proposition leads to the first disagreement in 20 years between Sister Julienne, who sees the potential to generate income, and Dr Turner, who opposes private healthcare on principle.

Shelagh feels caught in the middle of their conflict, while Trixie is delighted by the opportunity of working at the new clinic.

Sister Monica Joan’s crisis of faith continues to trouble her, and a baby is born with no legs below the knees.

Meanwhile, Lucille helps Cyril find the perfect accommodation that will benefit him and the Church.

Call the Midwife returns on Sunday April 18 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

