Len Goodman has taken aim at Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood ahead of the Strictly final.

The Strictly Come Dancing final is set to take place tonight (December 17) on BBC One.

Former judge Len has had some choice words for some of the judges ahead of the big night.

In a new interview, Len has hit out at the way the judges have been scoring during the current series.

Len Goodman has blasted his former Strictly co-stars ahead of the final (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Len Goodman say about Shirley Ballas and Craig?

“Craig has gone bloody mad. He gave Will [Mellor] a seven for his pasodoble. I’d have given him a nine,” Len told Mail Online. “Shirley’s just as bad. She gave him a seven, too. What’s wrong with them?! No one in the semi-final should be getting a seven and for Will, it should have been an eight or nine.”

Len went on to hit out at Shirley and Motsi’s antics on the judges’ panel.

He said: “She keeps leaping up and down. I keep shouting: ‘WILL YOU SIT DOWN, SHIRLEY’. Motsi is as bad. I don’t like it. Ballroom dancing is supposed to be an elegant thing.”

He went on to claim that Craig is insistent on “being the panto villain” this year.

The former judge added: “Mind you, Anton [Du Beke]‘s been strange too. He gave Fleur [East] a ten for her paso doble. No way was that a ten. I spoke to him the other day, about playing golf. I said: ‘What were you thinking of, giving that girl a ten?’. He said ‘I thought it was terrific, Len.’ Well, it wasn’t!”

Former professional ballroom dancer and ex-Strictly judge Len left the BBC show back in 2016.

Speaking of his decision, he previously said: “I do think it was the right time for me to leave because I’d done the show for 12 years and I couldn’t think of what else to say about the Viennese Waltz!

Len on returning to the UK

“I suppose I could have carried on until people wanted rid of me, but I was still quite popular, so that was good.”

He added: “I think Shirley has done a wonderful job, she stayed true to herself and didn’t try to be like me. The show is still great and I think it’s good that there are two men and two women on the panel.”

Shirley Ballas will be appearing in the final tonight on BBC One (Credit: Splashnews)

Last month (November), he decided to quit the US version too.

“This will be my last season judging Dancing with the Stars,” he said at the time.

“I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

He added: “It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I look forward so much to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

The Strictly final airs tonight Saturday December 17 from 7:05pm on BBC One.

