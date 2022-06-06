Len Goodman sparked a reaction online for a “foreign muck” comment he made on the BBC this weekend.

The BBC issued an apology for the remarks Len made on Sunday (June 5).

The former Strictly star made the comment during a discussion about coronation chicken and other Jubilee-related foods during BBC’s coverage of the events.

Len came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Len Goodman on BBC

During yesterday’s Platinum Jubilee coverage, ex-Strictly judge Len made a comment that didn’t go down well with the viewers at home.

The 78-year-old appeared on the BBC yesterday alongside MasterChef star John Torode.

The duo were on the show to talk about Jubilee-related foods, including coronation chicken and Jubilee pudding.

Kirsty Young, who was hosting, asked Len at one point during the show whether he was a good cook.

“No, I’m hopeless, honestly. My wife did Coronation Chicken yesterday for our tea and I’ve never had it before,” he said.

Len and John were on the show to talk Jubilee food (Credit: BBC)

Len Goodman makes ‘foreign muck’ comment

It was at this point that the pro dancer made his controversial comment.

“I’ve never had curry and curry powder, my nan used to call it all ‘foreign muck’,” he said.

His comment was met with silence by Jemma, however, unperturbed Len continued.

“But I must say, it was delicious,” he said.

“It was so tasty. I had my first sample of Coronation Chicken yesterday.”

It didn’t take long for viewers to start slamming Len for his comment.

Len was slammed online (Credit: BBC)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to slam the 78-year-old for his ‘foreign muck’ comment.

“Len Goodman demonstrating another ‘British tradition’ casual racism and they all laughed!” one user tweeted. “He should apologise!”

Another said: “Len Goodman said his nan used to call foreign food and ingredients foreign muck. I don’t really how to react! One thing is for sure, it is offensive and absolutely #racist.”

“Yes, Len Goodman was quoting his nan. Yes, she was undoubtedly a product of her long-gone (racist) age. But he bloody well repeated it, on national telly in 2022,” a third said.

Some viewers defended Len, however. “Len Goodman was born in 1944, his mother was born in 1917, his nan was likely born in the 1880s. Should he have quoted her wildly outdated, racist language on BBC in 2022? Absolutely not, but it’s important to contextualise the time that language came from now that he has,” one said.

Clare Balding later apologised for comments made “earlier in the show”.

The BBC confirmed to The Telegraph that Balding’s apology was made in relation “to remarks made during the section of the show” Len was in.

