Coronavirus crisis: Len Goodman defying strict advice to stay indoors

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has defied strict advice to stay indoor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain and insisted he's still going outdoors despite the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging those over 70 to minimise social contact.

Len, 75, told hosts Piers Morgan and Ranvir Singh that he's doing it in a safe way by staying away from large crowds of people.

Len Goodman said he's still going outdoors despite the Prime Minister's new guidelines (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Elderly coronavirus survivors delight Good Morning Britain fans with their incredible story

He said: "I’m probably not clear [on what to do]. However, I’ve made it clear in my own mind and I’m not gonna go down pubs, I’m not gonna go anywhere where there’s gangs of people.

"I had a nice walk out in the garden, over the weekend I met my son and his wife and my grandchildren in a park, we kept a safe distance.

I’ve made it clear in my own mind and I’m not gonna go down pubs.

"I don’t mean 100 yards away but we had a little chat, I didn’t kiss and cuddle anyone."

He added: "I got myself out and about in a safe way as far as I’m concerned. No one knows what to do so you’ve got to make your own decisions. I stay indoors.

"I’ve just sorted out my sock drawer, having a little sort out of things, I’m doing a jigsaw, I’m getting out and I’m doing things."

Len insisted he's doing it in a safe way (Credit: ITV)

It comes days after the PM urged people over 70, those with underlying health problems and pregnant women to start avoiding large crowds of people and stay at home when they can.

Boris also urged all Brits, around 66.4million, to stay away from pubs, nightclubs, theatres and cinemas for the forseeable future, while those able to work from home should do so.

Under the new social-distancing guidelines, people are urged not to visit the most vulnerable as doing so will heighten their risk of getting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a number of shows have taken measures against the spreading of coronavirus.

ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway will record this weekend's show (March 21) without a studio audience, ITV has confirmed.

Saturday Night Takeaway will not have an audience this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Loose Women cancels studio audience for first time amid coronavirus outbreak

ITV's Loose Women has got rid of its studio audience this week as well as Channel 5's The Jeremy Vine Show.

Meanwhile, Piers' co-star Susanna Reid is in self-isolation after her son showed symptoms of the virus.

During Monday morning's show (March 16), she explained: "All the children are off and we are effectively two households, because like many families we are a separated family so we have two households who have gone into self-isolation.

"I am in isolation with my family in order to suppress potential infection."

As of Tuesday, March 17, the death toll in the UK stands at 71 with more than 1,900 confirmed cases.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story