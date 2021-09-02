Legendary on E4: Who are the judges? What is the show about?

Voguing competition Legendary is making its way to E4 after becoming a huge success for HBO Max.

Legendary is a reality dance competition that explores the world of ball culture.

Pulling from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams, called “Houses,” compete in challenges and fashion showcases for a chance to win a cash prize.

Legendary is coming to E4 this year (Credit: HBO)

How does Legendary on E4 work?

Legendary is the first show by a major TV network to focus on the ballroom community.

The phenomenon dates back to the 1980s, where it achieved meteoric success in New York City at the height of the HIV/AIDs pandemic.

Viewers of the BBC series Pose will be familiar with the ballroom community, which pits “houses” against each other in battles.

In Legendary, each House has five members, including a Mother or a Father of the House.

Members of each House perform in qualifying rounds, with judges either giving them a “10” to stay in the competition or a “Chop” kicking them out.

Contestants face each other in knockout battles until only one of them remains, who goes on to become the winner of the category.

After all of the categories are judged, the judges crown one House the overall winner. The two Houses that performed the worst then become named.

The Mother or Father of each House in the bottom names a member of the House to participate in a vogue redemption battle, decided by the judges.

The winner’s House can remain in the competition, while the House of the loser of the battle becomes eliminated.

Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, and Leiomy Maldonado are the judges (Credit: HBO)

Legendary on E4: Who are the judges?

Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion are the featured judges on Legendary.

Many E4 UK viewers will already be familiar with Jameela, who began her career presenting on Channel 4 series T4.

She has since gone on to achieve major success across the pond, known for her central role in the Netflix series The Good Place.

Jameela is also the host of a late-night game show, The Misery Index.

In June, she was cast as Marvel villain Titania in the Disney+ series, She-Hulk.

Initially, Jamil was incorrectly revealed to be an emcee on Legendary. This led to fierce backlash from people who claimed that Jameela and the show were “appropriating ballroom culture”.

Fellow judge Megan The Stallion is a world-famous musician and rapper, best known for her hits Savage, Body and Thot Sh*t.

Law Roach is an American stylist and has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion. He’s also featured on America’s Next Top Model.

Finally, Leiomy Maldonado, known as the “Wonder Woman of Vogue”, is the fourth judge. She is a transgender dancer, model and activist.

Viewers of Pose will be familiar with the concept (Credit: HBO)

How many seasons are there?

Legendary first debuted in 2020.

Two seasons of the show have aired so far in America on HBO Max.

Furthermore, the broadcaster announced that it has renewed the voguing competition for a third season. It is expected to air later this year.

