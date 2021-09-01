Lee Mack’s Road to Soccer Aid: Who is his wife and how many children does he have?

Road to Soccer Aid star Lee Mack has grown to become one of the UK’s most beloved comedians.

From Not Going Out to Would I Lie To You, Lee has earned his place among British comedy royalty.

His latest show, Lee Mack’s Road to Soccer Aid, explores new territory for the star.

The show follows his journey to get match fit, improve his technique and banish his footballing demons.

Who is Lee Mack’s wife?

Lee is married to Tara McKillop. The happy couple tied the knot back in 2005 and haven’t looked back since.

The couple apparently met while both studying at Brunel University.

During their studies, they ended up sharing a flat together.

They began to hit it off, and the rest is history.

Does Lee Mack have children?

The pair share three children, Arlo, Louie and Millie.

Lee has previously expressed his slight regret at not having babies sooner.

“I waited fairly late to have kids,” he told The Big Issue in 2015. “I am 46 and my eldest is 10.

“Nowadays, 36 isn’t massively late but I would probably have kids earlier because it has been so great. I now have a three-year-old – and I have more time but less energy.”

Lee tends to keep his family out of the spotlight, however, his sitcom Not Going Out gives a glimpse into his life away from TV screens.

He said in 2017: “The truth is I just wanted to write a sitcom about what I am in real life, which is a husband and dad of three kids.

“It allows me to tap into stories that have an element of truth. It also means that when stuff happens to me in real life, I don’t get angry about it, I just write it down and use it.”

The couple are both vegans, and Lee has mentioned his lifestyle choice during appearances on shows such as Taskmaster.

The comedian also previously gave up alcohol, after revealing in an interview that it was a “big part of our culture” because he “grew up in a pub”.

Where does Lee Mack come from?

Lee Mack was born on August 4, 1968, in Southport, Lancashire.

He lived above a pub with his parents until he was 12 when they separated.

He went to Birkdale Primary Junior School Bury Road, Stanley High School in Southport and Everton High School in Blackburn.

Lee grew up working as a stable boy and had plans to become a professional jockey.

However, it turns out he had a fear of horses which put a spanner into his plans.

What is his net worth?

The dad-of-three is predicted to have a net worth of around £8 million.

He’s been working as a comedian since 1994 but didn’t hit the big time until a few years later.

Lee is best known for shows including Not Going Out, Would I Like To You and Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

