Lee Mack on The 1% Club
TV

Lee Mack: The 1% Club host leaves fans all saying the same thing

The show finished last night

By Carena Crawford

Lee Mack has left fans of The 1% Club begging for more as they love his hosting skills.

His Saturday night gameshow came to an end last night (May 28) and viewers already can’t wait for the host and comedian to return to our screens again.

Lee Mack posing in promo shot for The 1% Club
A new gameshow gig for Lee Mack on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Lee Mack on waiting ‘fairly late’ to have kids

Fans love Lee Mack

Even though some viewers were admittedly dubious about Lee’s hosting credentials, they have all been proven wrong.

Fans are desperate for Lee to present more shows on TV with one saying they “didn’t realise I needed Lee Mack as a presenter in my life.”

Another added: “Can Lee Mac present every game show?”

Lee Mack on The 1% Club looks serious
Lee will be back (Credit: ITV)

Will The 1% Club be back for a second series?

ITV confirmed last month that the hit game show will come back for a second series of eight new episodes.

Having launched strongly in its Saturday night slot with a 25 percent audience share, it continued to grow, hitting 4.5million viewers for episode two.

The format of the show sees 100 contestants starting out, but they will only progress through the rounds if they can answer a question only 1% of the country would get right.

It’s not about general knowledge or research, it’s all down to logic and common sense.

The eventually winner stands to win £100,000.

Of the recommission, Lee said: “Delighted to be back. Once again I have been trusted to correctly give away up to one hundred thousand pounds with no mistakes. Good luck, ITV.”

Lee Mack looks serious hosting the 1% Club
The show doesn’t always hit the right note (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Richard Arnold tearful after huge confession on GMB

The 1% Club hit with complaints

Last week Lee Mack’s show came under fire.

Viewers were fed up complaining the graphics were too small so they couldn’t read the questions to play along.

They have begged for the show to create an app to go with the second series to make it easier.

Are you pleased Lee Mack has had his show recommissioned? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Martine McCutcheon puts her hands together
Martine McCutcheon opens up about ‘addiction that disgusted other parents at son’s school’
Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife, smiling on a red carpet event
Ayda Field shares picture from hospital bed as she urges fans to ‘get checked’
Meghan Markle smiles and Thomas Markle makes his point
Thomas Markle latest: Meghan Markle’s dad ‘faces uphill battle to regain speech following stroke’
Lee Mack raises his hand while hosting The 1% Club
The 1% Club host Lee Mack’s confession after ‘waiting fairly late’ to have children
Alan Halsall aka Coronation Street Tyrone Dobbs
Alan Halsall delights fans with snap of ‘hot’ older brother
Richard Arnold becomes emotional on GMB
GMB star Richard Arnold tearful as he makes emotional confession