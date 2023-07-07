Devastating reason Not Going Out star Lee Mack lost out on Death In Paradise role

Not Going Out star Lee Mack previously revealed the devastating reason he lost out on a major role in Death In Paradise.

The 54-year-old comedian and actor, whose career spans nearly two decades, is no stranger to fronting a hit TV show. For 13 series, he has played Lee on the BBC show Not Going Out.

But according to Lee himself, he missed out on the chance to star on another huge BBC drama, Death In Paradise, because of a major fear.

Lee has revealed the reason why he turned down the role (Credit: BBC)

Why did Lee Mack turn down Death In Paradise role?

Lee has said that he was offered a role in the hit crime show, but because of his fear of flying, he had to turn it down. As viewers will know, Death In Paradise is filmed miles away from the UK in sunny Guadeloupe.

However, Lee did say he thought about getting to the destination by boat but ruled the idea out after realising how long it would take.

Lee Mack says he ‘doesn’t fly’

Appearing on The One Show, Lee revealed: “I got asked to be in Death in Paradise, but because I don’t fly I thought how am I going to get there?

“I looked into it. You can get a cargo ship from Portugal to nearby. It would have taken weeks and weeks and weeks and they only rent out a couple of rooms and the rest is for sailors,” he said.

Lee has a fear of flying (Credit: Channel 4)

Lee won’t travel with wife and kids abroad

In 2021, he opened up more about his fear of flying during an episode of the Walking the Dog podcast. He said: “If we go on holiday — and we have done for the last couple of years — Tara has flown with the kids and I’ve met them there.

“And I’m including Barcelona. I’m including Switzerland. You know why? They won’t let me sit up front and drive it! I’ve asked. I’ve said: ‘Yeah, of course I’ll fly, can I drive.’ And they said: ‘No, and you don’t drive a plane, you fly it.’ And I’ve said: ‘Forget it then, I’ll go by car.'”

