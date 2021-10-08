Layton Williams guest stars in the latest episode of The Cleaner on BBC One (Friday October 8 2021), but who is he?

What is he famous for, and where is he from?

Here’s everything you need to know about Layton Williams.

Layton Williams seen arriving for the world premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Credit: Splash)

Read more: The Cleaner viewers are obsessed with Greg Davies’ height – how tall IS he?

Who is Layton Williams?

Layton Williams is an English actor, singer, and dancer.

He’s appeared on stage in musicals, in film and on TV.

His first job was at the age of 12, playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical on London’s West End.

He’s still the second-longest running performer as Billy in the show’s history.

Layton is also the second non-caucasian actor to perform in the role.

During his childhood, Layton played Young Michael Jackson in Thriller – Live musical.

He starred as Kylie in the BBC series Beautiful People and featured in the CBBC documentary School for Stars.

School for Stars documented life at the acting school Italia Conti.

From late 2016, he began playing Angel in the 20th anniversary tour of Rent around the UK.

Since January 2019, he’s starred as Jamie New in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

What is Layton famous for?

Layton is best known for playing the role of Stephen Carmichael in the TV series Bad Education.

He starred in the comedy from 2012 to 2014, and also the 2015 film.

Musical fans will know him well.

He’s appeared in Hairspray, Billy Elliot, Thriller, Rent and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

On TV, Layton became well known as the character Kylie in BBC Two comedy Beautiful People from 2008 to 2009.

He portrayed Russell in Postcode, Muriel Trit Student in The Entire Universe, and Larry in one episode of Benidorm.

Layton also starred as a dancer in the award-winning film Rocketman.

Greg Davies stars as Wicky and Layton Williams stars as Hosea in The Cleaner (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: The Cleaner on BBC One: Full guest cast from Helena Bonham Carter to David Mitchell and Stephanie Cole

How old is Layton Williams and where is he from?

Layton Williams was born on September 13 1994 in Bury, Greater Manchester.

He is currently 27 years of age.

Layton was born to a white mother and a father of Jamaican descent.

He studied street dance and drama at Carol Godby’s Theatre workshop in Bury, and studied ballet at Centre Pointe, Manchester.

The performer was awarded a scholarship to Sylvia Young Theatre School in Marylebone, London, and stayed there until 2008.

During his time at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, he featured in the children’s documentary School for Stars on CBBC.

Is he still in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie?

Layton landed the lead role in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in the Apollo Theatre in London’s West End.

He played the role of Jamie for 11 months.

In August 2019, it was announced Layton would be joining the tour cast of the musical which was postponed as a result of the pandemic.

Layton and Roy Haylock (aka drag superstar Bianca Del Rio) will reprise their roles for the Los Angeles production of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in January 2022.

He is currently touring the UK with the production.

Layton Williams as Stephen in Sex Education (Credit: Channel 4)

Does Layton Williams have a boyfriend?

Layton is openly is gay.

He has been dating his boyfriend Michael since 2020.

Michael Craig Dawson is a fellow actor and the pair aren’t afraid to enjoy a pash snog on social media.

He told The Stage magazine that he and Michael had spent most of lockdown in a cottage in Durham.

Micheal had just returned from a lengthy spell performing Kinky Boots on a cruise ship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layton Williams (@laytonwilliams)

Layton Williams stars as Hosea in The Cleaner

Wicky (Greg Davies) attends the home of a 23-year-old social media influencer with millions of followers and an obsession with the 1980s.

He finds himself surrounded by the relics of ‘Home Alone’ Hosea’s childhood – one of which, a dangerously malfunctioning arcade machine, has recently electrocuted a repairman.

Wicky does his usual professional job of clearing up the mess, but Hosea is furious – the gory remains were perfect viral content and he was planning a live stream from the scene of the accident.

Now, however, his house is horrifyingly clean.

Layton Williams stars as Hosea in The Cleaner.

Layton Williams stars in The Cleaner on Friday October 8 2021 at 9.30pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of The Cleaner on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.