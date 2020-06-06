Laurence Fox reveals why he’s not appearing on this series of Gogglebox

Series two of Celebrity Gogglebox started on Channel 4 last night (Friday, June 5), but one of the stars was missing. It turns out that Laurence Fox won't be on this series at all.

Viewers watching at home were surprised not to see Laurence, who had appeared on previous celebrity series alongside his cousin, Emilia.

Emilia had appeared with cousin Laurence Fox on previous Gogglbox series (Credit: Channel 4/Youtube)

What do people think?

Spotting the absence of Laurence on last night's show, people questioned where he was.

Some said they missed him on the series.

I see #Gogglebox has censored @LozzaFox off the programme. Did he not fit your Lefty agenda? Pity. He was a breath of fresh air. Won’t watch the rest of #CelebrityGogglebox — Ricky Vaughan (@cybereek) June 5, 2020

Sad @LozzaFox isn’t back on @C4Gogglebox let’s get him back on even if it’s just to do his Putin impression...someone find the clip 😂 #Gogglebox — Jen (@jen_263) June 5, 2020

However, not everyone shared their views. One person certainly didn't miss him.

At least we’re being spared Lawrence Fox this time. #CelebrityGogglebox #Gogglebox — Inspector Morose 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇭🇰🇨🇳 (@InspectorMorose) June 5, 2020

Why was Laurence Fox not on Gogglebox?

Lewis star Laurence said that he 'had to say no' to the series as a result of 'not feeling relaxed'.

A fan reached out to ask him if he was invited to be on the show again.

Laurence tweeted: "They did. I had to say no, as I would be worried about getting a load of grief and therefore not relaxed like last time. Never say never though!"

What happened?

Fox started to attract negative attention on Twitter after a controversial appearance on BBC's Question Time in January, when he was accused of being racist.

“Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name, it’s racism.” “We’re the most tolerant lovely country in Europe, it’s not racism” This audience member clashes with actor @LozzaFox over the treatment of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ZwANAlCBbA — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 16, 2020

Since then he's received abuse on the social media platform. He even took an 'extended break' from using it, as a result of the comments he was getting making him 'depressed'.

Fearing for his future

In a series of tweets on Twitter explaining why he's not using the platform much, he also revealed he was worried his career was over.

He tweeted: "But I am fearing for my future and my ability to provide financially for my children. A thought that has kept me awake most nights. People tell me it will blow over, but when you are in it, it doesn’t feel like it will..."

Gogglebox causes contrversy

Last night's show was surrounded in controversy after Eamonn Holmes hit out over how he was edited.

He was seen to be making a joke as a man had a heart attack on Ambulance, but said he'd actually told the story of how his own father died in a similar way.

