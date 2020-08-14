Laura Tobin has shared a glimpse into her wedding day to husband Dean Brown.

The Good Morning Britain weather presenter, 38, treated fans to a series of throwback photos from the couple’s special day in 2010.

Marking the occasion on Twitter, Laura kicked off her post with a snap of herself in a stunning bridal gown and veil.

👰Today is my 10th Wedding anniversary-10 years wow, it's flown by

The second shot showed the GMB star holding an umbrella and a gorgeous bouquet.

Laura concluded the post with photos alongside her bridesmaids, who wore red floor length dresses for the occasion.

The friends playfully posed while Laura took centre stage.

She captioned the snaps: “Today is my 10th Wedding anniversary-10 years wow, it’s flown by.

Laura Tobin marked her wedding day to husband Dean Brown on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

“It was Friday 13th-unlucky for some but not for me (but it did rain on the day).

“I still love my princess dress A good excuse to post photos from that wonderful day Love this pic of me and my gorgeous bridesmaids.”

Fans rushed to comment on the photos, with one writing: “What a beautiful, happy, carefree scene – it lifts the heart and soul so much that the tears fill your eyes.”

Another gushed: “Congratulations to you both. Your husband is a very lucky man. You look stunning in those pics.”

The weather presenter previously mentioned her wedding day on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A follower added: “Happy 10th wedding anniversary to to both your dress is beautiful Laura and your bridesmaids were fabulous lovely colour enjoy your day.”

A fourth commented: “Congratulations on your 10th wedding anniversary, Laura. Here’s to many more years of happiness.”

Laura Tobin’s GMB wedding celebration

Laura previously marked her anniversary while live on GMB on Wednesday (August 12).

The presenter shared an image of herself in her wedding dress, telling viewers: “Aww look at my princess dress.

Laura and husband Dean have since welcomed daughter Charlotte (Credit: ITV)

“[My daughter] Charlotte has never seen it so I’m going to try it on for her tomorrow.

“She’s going to be so excited!”

Kate Garraway then asked Laura to take a photo of her in the dress, saying: “Can you send that picture of you at home in your wedding dress tomorrow? Looking so gorgeous.”

Laura went on to explain she wouldn’t be coming into work as she celebrated her big day.

She added: “And because my husband is really tight, we are actually going out tonight because it’s cheaper with the government’s eat out to help out scheme.”

Laura first met husband while they were students at Reading University, with the couple later welcoming their daughter Charlotte in 2017.

