Last Of The Summer Wine: After Robert Fyfe’s death where are the original cast members now?

Fans of classic BBC sitcom Last Of The Summer Wine are in mourning after the news that long-time cast member Robert Fyfe passed away.

Robert, aged 90, was described by his agent as “a truly talented and versatile actor and much loved by everyone he worked with”.

But as Robert leaves us, where are the rest of the cast of Last Of The Summer Wine now?

Bill Owen as Compo (Credit: BritBox)

Last Of The Summer Wine cast: Where are they now?

Bill Owen (Compo)

Part of the original trio of male friends on the show, Bill’s Compo became the show’s iconic character.

Bill played Compo for 185 episodes until 1999. While filming a French special for the Millennium, Bill fell ill.

But he insisted on carrying on through pain. However, he sadly died of cancer of the pancreas and bowel aged 85, in 1999.

Peter played Clegg (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Sallis (Clegg)

Playing Norman ‘Cleggy’ Clegg since the show’s inception in 1973, Peter was a well-known comedy actor.

Peter was also there for the show’s final episode in 2010.

He achieved global fame when he became the voice of Wallace in Wallace and Gromit. Peter sadly died in 2017, aged 96.

Kathy became an icon as Nora Batty (Credit: BritBox)

Kathy Staff (Nora Batty)

One of the best-known actresses of the 1970s and 80s, Kathy starred in a number of hit shows.

She was Doris in Crossroads, Vera Hopkins in Emmerdale, Mrs Blewitt in Open All Hours and Winnie in Emmerdale.

However, it was as Nora Batty in Last Of The Summer Wine that she will always be remembered. Kathy died in 2008, aged 80.

Brian (on the right) appeared in two classic comedy series (Credit: BBC)

Brian Wilde (Foggy)

Another actor who not only starred in one legendary sitcom, but two.

Aside from Last Of The Summer Wine, he played Henry Barrowclough in classic prison-based comedy Porridge alongside Ronnie Barker.

He passed away, aged 80, in 2008.

Frank (on the right) as Truly (Credit: YouTube)

Last Of The Summer Wine cast: Frank Thornton (Truly)

This well-known face of comedy appeared in the show in 1997, and starred right up until the end.

Before that, Frank played Captain Peacock in the 1970s sitcom Are You Being Served?

He died in 2013, aged 92.

Everybody loves a happy atmosphere (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Russ Abbot (Hobbo)

Russ was a huge star in the 1980s with his own primetime comedy shows on both ITV and BBC One.

At the height of his fame he even reached the top 10 in the charts with Atmosphere.

Now 74, dad-of-four Russ appeared in the BBC One sitcom Boomers between 2014 and 2016. Last year, in 2020, a petition was raised by fans to try to get Atmosphere to the top of the charts for Christmas.

Burt played Entwhistle (Credit: BBC)

Burt Kwouk (Entwhistle)

Entwhistle was first seen in the show in 2002, but by then Burt was already a household name.

Starring in dozens of hit movies, he was perhaps best known as Cato in Peter Sellers’ Inspector Clouseau film of the 1970s and 80s.

Burt died in 2016, aged 85, after being awarded the OBE.

Brian in George And Mildred (Credit: YouTube)

Last Of The Summer Wine cast: Brian Murphy (Alvin)

Here’s another cast member who appeared in another classic comedy series before Last Of The Summer Wine.

In the 1970s, Brian starred in sitcom George And Mildred for three years.

And, since his role in Last Of The Summer Wine as Alvin, Brian – now 88 – has appeared in Holby City (twice) and Casualty.