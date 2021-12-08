Landscapers began streaming on Sky Atlantic this week, and it’s already proved divisive to say the least – so what has been the reaction from viewers?

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as double-murderers Susan and Christopher Edwards in the four-part comedy drama.

But even the presence of “Queen” Olivia hasn’t been enough to get the critics onboard.

Some reaction from viewers of Landscapers has been horror and disgust at the fact the series is a comedy.

Sky Original drama Landscapers tells a unique love story (Credit: Sky Atlantic)

Landscapers reaction

The Sky Original drama Landscapers has always sold itself as a black comedy from the start.

The four-part series tells “a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple.

“They become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when a couple of dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham”.

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as real-life double-murderers Susan and Christopher Edwards.

However, some viewers have slammed the comedy element of the show, accusing it of being in bad taste.

Why is Landscapers a comedy?

One uncomfortable viewer shared his reaction, tweeting: “Please, can you tell me why the policing is made comedic?

“This was a double murder, as well as theft [and] fraud. Very, very serious.

“Shameful that it’s been made part ‘funny’.”

Another agreed, writing: “Sorry but #Landscapers is actually [bleep].

“Took a horrible story and tried to make it funny.

“Also I don’t think people from Mansfield sounds like that.”

A third said: “A pass on Landscapers. A true story done as a black comedy. No.”

“So, #Landscapers – they’re playing this as a black comedy right?” questioned another.

Others called the show “odd”, “pretentious” and “embarrassing”.

Olivia Colman plays Susan Edwards in Landscapers (Credit: Sky)

Landscapers reaction – Olivia is a “Queen”

Other fans couldn’t disagree more, however.

One viewer called the Sky Atlantic series “near perfect”.

He said: “Cast, writers and production team have created a sublimely unique piece of TV.”

A second said: “Landscapers is magical and masterful. Beautifully written by Ed Sinclair.

“Watched all four episodes in one sitting which is probably wrong but I couldn’t help it.

“Of course Olivia Colman and David Thewlis were fantastic but so were Dipo Ola and Kate O’Flynn.”

A third wrote” “Absolutely loved #Landscapers on #NowTV tonight.

“Brilliant acting by #OliviaColman and #DavidThewlis.

“The third episode in particular features some of Colman’s finest work.

“The unusual storytelling approach was so refreshing among the glut of true crime-based shows. #recommendation.”

Plenty more praised “Queen Olivia Colman” and loved the quirky script.

Landscapers reaction – what did the creator say?

Creator, co-writer and executive producer Ed Sinclair explains why he chose to paint Susan and Christopher Edwards in a sympathetic light.

Ed – also known as Mr Olivia Colman – says: “They are indeed convicted murderers.

“And I have no reason to think they didn’t commit those crimes.

“But, what tends to happen when someone is convicted of a serious crime, is that the public view of that person crystallises around that conviction.

“They are defined by their crime.”

He continues: “In the same way, Susan and Chris became ‘cold-hearted killers’.

“But, of course, life is not so black and white.”

Landscapers is currently available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

