Lady Chatterley’s Lover review: Is Netflix’s adaptation of the novel worth watching?

Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover seems like an early Christmas treat for period drama fans – and here’s our review to tell you if it’s worth watching.

This version of D.H. Lawrence’s controversial classic stars Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, complete with nudity, sex, and plenty of drama.

So, is the Netflix’s newest period drama any good or just soft porn for the Bridgerton masses?

Read our review of Lady Chatterley’s Lover to find out…

***Warning: spoilers from Netflix’s film Lady Chatterley’s Lover ahead***

Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley and Jack O’Connell as Oliver Mellors (Credit: Netflix)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover review: Is it worth watching?

After Netflix’s handling of Jane Austen’s Persuasion – complete with bad dialogue changes, modern jokes, and some questionable casting choices – I wasn’t sure whether to trust them with another classic novel adaptation.

But with Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Netflix makes up for everything it did wrong with Persuasion.

At 2 hours and 7 minutes, it’s a faithful adaptation which keeps up the pace with D.H. Lawrence’s novel.

Book fans will know the 1928 novel was way ahead of its time.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover followed aristocrat Connie Chatterley, who blissfully marries Clifford Chatterley.

But he returns from World War One in a wheelchair and very much changed.

With her husband unable to give her the affection she desires, she begins an affair with the gamekeeper on her estate, Oliver Mellors.

Her society subsequently rejects her – but not for taking a lover, for falling in love with a man beneath her class.

Netflix has taken a couple of creative liberties, but none that will likely anger fans of the original novel.

Is there lots of sex in Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix?

It’s true that what people usually like about period dramas is that everyone is just about to have sex but never actually does, and Lady Chatterley obviously differs.

It’s definitely more scandalous than Colin Firth emerging from the lake in Pride and Prejudice, but it’s not quite 365 days, so Netflix has found its balance there too.

There’s plenty of naked bums in the grass, and even full frontal scenes, but they’re not gratuitous for the sake of it.

There’s also lots of emotion, too, and critique of the times – not just sex.

Are you going to watch Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix? (Credit: Netflix)

Is there chemistry between Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell?

Emma Corrin stars as Lady Chatterley in this adaptation, along with Jack O’Connell who plays her lover Oliver Mellors.

Both of them absolutely shine in their respective performances, and their chemistry is off the charts too.

They are the perfect fit for the famous characters.

Non-binary actor Emma is previously best known for their role as Princess Diana in The Crown and, while Connie Chatterley isn’t worlds away from the character they previously played, I think I’d happily watch Emma in period dramas for the rest of their career if that’s what they want to do.

Jack O’Connell, the recent star of SAS Rogue Heroes, also gives an incredible performance as gamekeeper Oliver Mellors.

Although sometimes the portrayal of a stereotypical Nottinghamshire farmer is a little cringe – I can’t remember D.H. Lawrence ever writing the words “ey up” for the character – that’s more on the writers than Jack O’Connell.

Their scenes are sexy, tense and sometimes pretty emotional – and Emma and Jack’s great chemistry is a big factor in that.

So Netflix, I forgive you for Persuasion, make period dramas to your heart’s content if they’re like this one!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Cosy Crime Drama now!

What the critics are saying about Netflix’s adaptation…

And if you don’t want to just take our word for it, here’s a round-up of what other critics are saying about Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix.

Peter Bradshaw at The Guardian is full of praise for the performances of the two lead actors.

He says: “The commitment and passion of its two lead performers, Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell, carries this new version of D.H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

Entertainment Weekly also praises the sexy period drama, saying: “Just an unabashedly heady romance, rich in pretty costumes – when they’re wearing them – and lush, lusty atmosphere.”

Empire agrees that it won’t change your life, but it’s worth a watch, adding: “It’s not a radical work, but its performances and often striking visuals help lift it away from being too staid a drama.”

So, sit down, grab some popcorn and pop on this sexy period drama…

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is currently available to watch on Netflix.

Have you watched Lady Chatterley’s Lover yet? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.