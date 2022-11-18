Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: Who’s in the cast and when is it released?

A new adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover is coming to Netflix and the cast is sexy as hell – but when is it released?

Who’s in the cast of the period drama, and why has the plot been so controversial?

Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s new film Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Emma Corrin stars in Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Credit: Netflix)

What is the plot of Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

D.H. Lawrence wrote the classic novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover in 1928.

The Netflix film is based on the controversial book.

The novel introduces readers to Connie Clifford, a married woman born into a life of wealth and privilege.

However, she’s not as happy as she seems.

Despite her wealth, she is in a loveless marriage.

After falling out of love with her husband who has returned changed from World War One, she begins an affair with the gamekeeper on their estate, Oliver Mellors.

Connie embarks on an intense sexual relationship with the gardener.

But far from being just sex, she begins to fall in love with Oliver and breaks all the traditions of her time to be with him.

Emma Corrin as Connie and Jack O’Connell as Oliver in the film Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Credit: Netflix)

Why was the book Lady Chatterley’s Lover banned?

D.H. Lawrence’s final novel, Lady Chatterley’s Lover, became one of the most controversial novels of all time.

It was first published privately in 1928, just two years before Lawrence died of tuberculosis in 1930.

But Lady Chatterley’s Lover was not published in its entirety until nearly 30 years later, after an infamous trial tried to ban the book on grounds of obscenity.

The novel was years ahead of its time for its depiction of sex, class, female desire and “foul” language.

Penguin Books’ dedication for the classic famously reads: “For having published this book, Penguin Books were prosecuted under the Obscene Publications Act, 1959, at the Old Bailey in London from 20 October to 2 November 1960.

“This edition is therefore dedicated to the twelve jurors, three women and nine men, who returned a verdict of ‘Not Guilty’ and thus made D. H. Lawrence’s last novel available for the first time to the public in the United Kingdom.”

What is the release date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be released in select theatres on Friday November 25 2022.

It will then become available to stream on Netflix from Friday December 02 2022 at 8am.

The film is two hours and six minutes long.

Will you watch Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix? (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast of the new adaptation?

There are lots of recognisable faces in the cast of Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Emma Corrin leads the cast as Lady Connie Chatterley, and you’ll probably recognise them as the newlywed Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown.

Jack O’Connell plays gamekeeper Oliver Mellors, and he’s currently playing Paddy Mayne in SAS: Rogue Heroes.

Faye Marsay, who recently starred as Vel Sartha in Star War series Andor, plays disapproving Hilda.

Suspect actress Joely Richardson also stars as housekeeper Mrs Bolton.

She has also played Lady Chatterley in the 1993 BBC mini-series, Lady Chatterley, opposite Sean Bean!

Ella Hunt, who you might recognise as Sue Gilbert from Dickensian, plays Mrs Flint.

Matthew Duckett will play Clifford Chatterley in his debut film role.

Is there a trailer?

There is a trailer for Lady Chatterley’s Lover, and you can watch it here (see below).

In the sneak peak, we see a young Connie when she first married her husband, stating: “I, Constance Reid, take you Clifford Chatterley.”

But after Clifford returns from World War One in a wheelchair, Lady Chatterley begins an affair with gamekeeper Oliver Mellors.

With sex, nudity and drama just in the trailer, it looks like this Netflix adaptation could be just as saucy as the original novel!

If only D.H. Lawrence could see his book being adaptation nearly 100 years after its first publication!

Lady Chatterley’s Lover will be released in select theatres on Friday November 25 2022. It streams on Netflix from Friday December 02 2022 at 8am.

