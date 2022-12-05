Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: New film has MAJOR changes from the classic novel

The novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover by D.H. Lawrence provides the story for Netflix’s new period drama, but there are some HUGE changes in the plot.

Including a totally different ending!

And if you’re wondering what other changes Netflix has made and how the film is different from other versions, we’ve got it covered right here.

Here’s everything you need to know about all the changes Netflix made to Lady Chatterley’s Lover…

Is the Netflix film different from the book?

The new Netflix adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover largely sticks to the plot of D.H. Lawrence’s classic novel, but they did make some pretty big changes!

The novel was shrouded in controversy when it was first written and it was banned from publication in the UK for its depiction of sex and class, and for using controversial four-letter words.

A famous trial followed which finally allowed the book to be published in 1960.

So what differences did Netflix actually make?

The film begins with Connie (Emma Corrin) and Clifford’s wedding and the early days of their marriage before Clifford went to war and ended up in a wheelchair.

The book begins with their marriage and a small mention of their honeymoon, but it describes very little of it before the Chatterley’s arrive in Wragby Hall.

The Netflix film shows more of their wedding and the first night they spent together than we ever see in the book, but it provides a good background for their relationship that helps understand the couple better.

What are main differences between book and Netflix film?

Connie’s relationship with Irish playwright Michaelis is more developed in the novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover.

Netflix’s version of Lady Chatterley shows Michaelis showing an interest in Connie – but they only share one flirty moment.

In the film, Clifford takes a dislike to him almost instantly and prevents Connie from having an affair with him and the drama ends there…

But a large part of the novel actually deals with Connie and Michaelis having a full-on affair.

In the book, Michaelis’ character is much more developed and Connie has a flling with him first before her affair with Oliver.

They have sex in the novel, but Connie is not really sexually satisfied by the young Michaelis, and doesn’t feel the same attraction to him.

In the book, Michaelis even asks Connie to marry him!

He falls for Connie and begs her to run away with him and leave Clifford.

But Connie does not have the same feelings and sees Michaelis as passionate-less and vain.

She refuses to leave Clifford for him and only then does her affair with Oliver begin.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: Is the ending different to the book?

The Netflix film has a different ending from the classical novel.

In the novel, Connie is pregnant with Oliver’s baby and is living with her sister after leaving Clifford.

Oliver is awaiting a divorce from the wife who left him, and Connie is waiting for Clifford’s consent to divorce.

The book ends with Oliver writing a letter to Connie that is hopeful they can stay together, but readers are unsure of their fate…

However, the Netflix film provides viewers with a happier ending!

After receiving the letter, Connie heads to Scotland where Oliver (Jack O’Connell) is now working on a farm.

She looks for him on the farm before he approaches her from behind, and they embrace as the film ends.

How is Netflix’s adaptation different from other adaptations?

Other notable adaptations include the 1993 mini-series and the 2015 BBC film.

The 1993 mini-series starred Joely Richardson (who stars as Clifford’s carer Mrs Bolton in Netflix’s version) and Sean Bean.

The story is largely similar to both the novel and Netflix adaptations but, with four hour-long episodes, the 1993 version was able to get a lot more detail in its version.

This version is often praised for how accurate it is to the book (and for its Sean Bean sex scenes!)

However, this version also has a happy ending and reunion between Connie and Oliver – just like the Netflix one does.

In 2015, BBC made a TV movie version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover starring Holliday Grainger and Richard Madden.

At only 90 minutes, the Jed Mercurio adaptation isn’t the most detailed and is the most concise version of the novel.

The BBC film was also criticised for its dramatic mining accident scene…

While protests at the mines were mentioned in the book, there is no mention of a dramatic accident involving Mrs Bolton’s husband which the 2015 film portrays.

Again, the film gives Connie and Oliver a reunited, happy ending!

Seems like no one wants to stick to D.H. Lawrence’s ambiguous ending…

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is available to watch on Netflix now.

