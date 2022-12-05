Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix: Is Emma Corrin non-binary? Who is the actor dating?

Lady Chatterley’s Lover on Netflix stars Emma Corrin as the infamous Lady Connie Chatterley, but how do you recognise the star?

What age are they and what have they said about their gender identity?

Here’s everything you need to know about Emma Corrin from Lady Chatterley’s Lover…

Emma Corrin as Lady Constance Chatterley (Credit: Netflix)

Who plays Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley’s Lover?

Emma Corrin stars as Lady Constance Chatterley, informally called Connie in the film, based on D.H. Lawrence’s novel.

Connie is a sheltered and privileged woman, who marries a man named Clifford Chatterley.

But, when he returns from World War One a changed man, Connie struggles to accept her new role as his carer.

She begins an affair with the gamekeeper on their estate, Oliver Mellors…

And, as she feels real intimacy and desire for the first time, she decides to go against Edwardian society to keep her lover.

What else has Emma Corrin been in?

Emma Corrin began acting after studying Education, English, Drama and the Arts at St John’s College, Cambridge.

Emma starred in their debut role in 2017 in an independent film called Cesare.

In 2019, they had a guest-starring role in Grantchester, followed by a recurring role as Esme Winikus in Pennyworth.

But Emma’s best-known role came from playing Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown.

They played the newlywed Diana in her early years of royal life.

Emma won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series for their role as Princess Diana.

Emma starred as Anna in the film Anna X last year.

This year, Emma starred alongside Harry Styles in the film My Policeman.

They are next set to star in Retreat, a murder mystery series about a Gen Z amateur sleuth, who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in the fourth series of The Crown (Credit: Netflix)

Is Emma Corrin non-binary?

Emma Corrin identifies as non-binary and uses them/they pronouns.

They came out as “queer” on Instagram last year, stating: “Ur fave queer bride #POP44 OUT NOW” alongside photos of Emma in a wedding dress.

Emma told US Vogue this about their gender identity: “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed, and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they’, but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she’.

“And I don’t mind because I know they know me.”

What age is Emma Corrin and where are they from?

Emma Corrin was born on December 13 1995.

They are currently 26 years old.

Emma was born in Kent and grew up in the village of Seal, near Sevenoaks.

They attended Woldingham School in Surrey, an all-girls boarding school where Emma developed a love for acting.

Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley’s Lover (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Emma Corrin dating? Did they date Josh O’Connor?

Emma Corrin recently shared with US Vogue that they “were seeing a guy”.

Emma said: “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff.

“And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

There’s no details on who this mystery man is yet though!

There were previous reports that Emma was dating The Crown co-star Josh O’Connor, but the pair never confirmed a relationship together.

Why did Emma Corrin leave The Crown?

Emma Corrin left The Crown with the rest of the cast who played that “generation” of the Royal Family.

As the characters age up, Netflix replaces the cast of The Crown in line with the ages of the characters.

Imelda Staunton recently took over the role of The Queen from Olivia Colman.

Elizabeth Debicki took over the role of Princess Diana from Emma.

Emma told The Observer New Review: “I’m looking forward to moving on.

“Though I’m sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for and I played her from 16 to 28.

“I took her from girl to woman and I loved that arc.”

Emma Corrin at the BFI London Film festival (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Can Emma Corrin sing?

Yes, Emma Corrin can sing!

Emma sang All I Ask of You from Phantom of the Opera in a deleted scene of The Crown, which you can watch on YouTube.

While Emma hasn’t done any other professional singing, we’d love to hear more!

How tall is Lady Chatterley’s Lover star Emma Corrin?

Emma is 5 foot 8 inches, according to the actress’ IMDb page.

That makes Emma a little bit shorter than the royal they played, as Princess Diana was 5 foot 10.

Does Emma Corrin have Instagram?

They do! You can follow Emma’s Instagram @emmalouisecorrin.

You can see photos from Emma’s projects and their stunning fashion!

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is currently available to watch on Netflix.

