Kym Marsh recently became one of the new faces of BBC daytime show Morning Live.

The beloved TV star has come a long way since she first rose to fame as part of band Hear’Say.

It’s been a long journey for the star, who beat the odds and remained in the spotlight, unlike some her former bandmates.

Kym Marsh is part of the BBC’s Morning Live (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Kym become famous?

Kym Marsh first hit TV screens all the way back in 2000 on singing competition Popstars: The Rivals.

She became part of winning band Hear’Say and the rest is history.

The group achieved a number one single with debut hit Pure and Simple.

However, after just a year and a half, Kym quit the group and went solo.

As a result, she released her debut album in 2003. Sadly, she was later dropped after disappointing sales.

Kim has come a long way since her popstar days (Credit: BBC)

When did she join the cast of Coronation Street?

After a few years out of the spotlight, Kym returned to TV screens in a big way in 2006.

She was cast as Michelle Connor in Corrie in 2006.

Her character quickly became a fan favourite, and she was involved in some of the soap’s biggest ever storylines.

The following year she won Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.

She then picked up the award for Best Dramatic Performance a decade later in 2017.

Kym left Corrie in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Kym Marsh quit Coronation Street?

Fans first learned that Kym would be leaving Corrie in 2019.

Her decision came because she “wanted to explore other roles” after more than a decade on the soap.

It’s scary but I’m also really excited about what the future holds.

Kym’s final scenes as Michelle Connor aired in December 2019.

Speaking to OK Magazine in March 2019, she said: “Other actresses from the show have gone on to do other incredible acting work, so who knows! It’s scary but I’m also really excited about what the future holds.”

Kym is currently dating Scott Ratcliff (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Is she married?

Kym Marsh has been married twice.

She was with EastEnders actor Jack Ryder between 2002 and 2009.

Following their split, she tied the knot with Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas in 2012. However, the pair sadly split in 2014.

She has had four children – Emily, David, Polly and Archie.

However, Archie was born at just 21 weeks and tragically did not survive.

“There is not a day goes by when I don’t think about Archie,” Kym told The Mirror. “I feel sorry for him because I wish he was part of our day-to-day lives.”

The TV star is now dating Army Major Scott Ratcliff, 31.

The pair have been seeing each other since 2018.

Fans are loving Kym’s co-star, Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh joins Morning Live

The show is being touted as a rival to the likes of ITV’s This Morning and Lorraine, and will air on BBC One for the next couple of months in the hope that it becomes a staple for the broadcaster.

However, while the presenters have so far gone down well with fans, the same can’t be said for the set.

Speaking to the Mirror in October, Kym confessed that she wanted to join the show because she’s a big fan of morning TV.

She told The Mirror: “I’ve always enjoyed morning TV, it’s a great way to start the day.

“I love nothing more than a good catch up, although this will be on a slightly different scale, more of a daily conversation with our viewers.”

Morning Live airs every weekday on BBC One between 9:15am and 10am after the BBC Breakfast Show.

