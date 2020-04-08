Kym Marsh's daughter Polly insults her mum during funny live interview on Lorraine

Kym Marsh's daughter Polly insulted her mum during a funny live interview with Lorraine Kelly today (Wednesday, April 8).

On Good Morning Britain, Kym did a live interview with Lorraine from home with her youngest daughter Polly Lomas.

During the interview, Lorraine asked Polly how lessons at home were going.

The nine-year-old replied saying: "Well we don't really understand it, mum definitely doesn't. Mummy definitely doesn't understand it because she's not a teacher. But she's not the smartest person."

Kym took Polly's comments in good humour (Credit: ITV)

Luckily Kym saw the funny side and laughed her daughter's comment.

Earlier in the interview, Polly did praise her mum for still making her birthday special, despite not being able to have a party or see her friends and family.

Kym is currently isolating with Polly, her son David and David's girlfriend. But she revealed her eldest daughter Emilie moved out of her family home with her son Teddy back in February.

Kym is unable to see her boyfriend, daughter and grandson (Credit: ITV Hub)

The former Coronation Street actress said: "We're going to miss his first birthday by the looks of things as well.

"Emilie moved out in February, so it's really new anyway them not being here and living here. So now not even being able to visit or see them is really difficult.

Kym played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 until 2019 (Credit: ITV)

"But she's great because she's sending us all photos and videos all the time and she's Facetiming us, so we get to see him."

Polly also revealed she's missing Teddy saying: "It's not really great because I don't get to see my nephew."

Kym is also unable to see her boyfriend Scott Ratcliffe, who is currently on deployment. His return has also been delayed until next month.

However, Kym said it was nice she was able to keep in touch with her former Corrie co-stars, who are also off work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

