Kylie Minogue on ‘hidden health condition’

Back in 2018 Kylie was interviewed for New Zealand fashion magazine Remix.

During the course of the chat, she was asked about her secrets concerning her appearance.

The interviewer said they’d recently seen Kylie on the front cover of Vogue and were interested in knowing how she ‘continues to look younger and younger’.

Kylie went on the mention she consults a dermatologist and also reapplies sun lotion regularly on the beach to help protect her skin.

But Kylie also revealed she has to be take her blood sugar levels into account, too.

My body likes low glycemic index foods.

Replying to the question, she initially joked: “I sleep upside down like a bat!

“No, I’m just used to taking care of myself. Not to the point of being that good but I’m pretty good. I believe in moderation; I don’t eat fried chicken and gummy bears all day!”

She then added: “My body likes low glycemic index foods.”

‘Sugar is not my friend’

Previous to that, Kylie also opened up about her health in a 2014 Australian radio interview.

Speaking on Sydney’s Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kylie indicated she may have been following a particular diet at the time.

And it seems the singer has had to make certain sacrifices to control the condition.

She reportedly said: “Paleo is the kind of food I like. Sugar is not my friend.”

“I’m hyperglycaemic… and now you can get all these amazing desserts that are made with avocado, almond bake, zucchini. I love it.”

The Paleo diet plan includes lot of fruit and vegetables but avoid sugar and dairy products.

But at least puddings aren’t prohibited!

What is hypoglycaemia?

Hypoglycaemia is a condition in which your blood sugar (glucose) level is lower than the standard range.

Worrying symptoms to look out for include trembling, sweating, dizziness and a fast heartbeat.

It’s usually most common in people with diabetes, but there’s no indication that Kylie is diabetic.

Kylie at the BBC airs on BBC Two on Saturday September 24 at 9.10pm.

Reel Stories is on the same channel straight after at 10.10pm.

And Radio 2 Live Hyde Park Headliners: Kylie Minogue follows at 10.35pm.

