Kylie Minogue smiles on The Graham Norton Show
TV

Kylie Minogue’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show causes a stir as fans flock to her defence

Some say it was her hair!

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Kylie Minogue fans have defended the star after her appearance on The Graham Norton Show distracted the majority.

The pop icon, 55, appeared on the first episode of the new series of the hit BBC chat show on September 29 and was on the show to promote her new album Tension.

While she appeared on the sofa alongside other guests including Stephen Graham, David Mitchell and Mawaan Rizwan, fans couldn’t help but comment on her questionable hairstyle.

Kylie Minogue Smiles nervously on Graham Norton
Kylie appeared on the first Graham Norton show of the series last night (Credit: BBC)

Social media roared with opinions about Kylie Minogue on The Graham Norton Show

One user on Twitter complimented Kylie: “Totally love Kylie but I am wondering about the hair. She looks real and unbotoxed which is great tho xx.”

While another pointed out that maybe BBC’s hairstylist hates Kylie. They wrote: “The BBC hairdresser hates Kylie, don’t they? Sat her next to a humidifier for a few hours I’m guessing?”

The BBC hairdresser hates Kylie, don’t they? Sat her next to a humidifier for a few hours I’m guessing?

A third added: “#grahamnortonshow love Kylie but what has her makeup/hair stylists done tonight!! Can’t work it out.”

“#TheGNShow What’s with Kylie’s hair? Did she come on a motorbike?” another said.

Others came to her defence

Kylie’s fans rushed to defend her, however.

One said: “Kylie looks amazing wtf is the matter with people?!” and another agreed: “Kylie Minogue simply isn’t wearing any make-up, proving that she still looks great for 55 without any help.”

Kylie Minogue on BBC's Red Nose Day special
Kylie Minogue on BBC’s Red Nose Day special (Credit: BBC)

“Before you talk about Kylie Minogue also consider she’s 55. She looks so fabulous get that. Despite her hair probably being soaked in the rain, hairdressers thought it was best,”

Kylie also got candid on the show and spoke about what she would say to her younger self. She said: “I get quite emotional when I think about letting her know that she is not alone and what she is thinking is OK because it’s not all ‘water off a duck’s back’.”

“I did sometimes end up in dark places, but I turned to my family,” added the singer, who battled breast cancer in 2005.

She concluded and said: “I don’t know how different it would be if it was today with social media – it is very hard to shut yourself off from voices, critics, and your own thoughts.”

Read more: Kylie Minogue breaks silence on claims she was ‘annoyed’ over Neighbours reboot

Kylie Minogue... Meet the Ghosts 😱👻 Red Nose Day 2023 - BBC

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Kylie Minogue The Graham Norton Show

Trending Articles

Martin M and Tolullah talking on My Mum Your Dad
My Mum, Your Dad star Tolullah reveals ‘other side’ to Martin M viewers didn’t see
Stacey Solomon smiling on This Morning
Stacey Solomon on real reason she doesn’t speak about her older kids’ dads
Paris Fury on the phone and her daughter inset
Paris Fury’s daughter Venezuela’s lavish 14th birthday celebrations provoke fierce row
Adam Thomas looking happy on Strictly: It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)
Adam Thomas reveals Strictly fans ‘will see another side to him’ this weekend – but fans have already had enough
Kate and Gerry McCann looking sad and Maddie smiling
Parents of Madeleine McCann make heartbreaking confession as they break silence on official suspect
Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain
‘Unimpressed’ Ben Shephard in heated row with GMB guest as Kate Garraway forced to step in