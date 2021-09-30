RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 3: Meet Krystal Versace – the 19-year-old ‘sex queen’ going for the crown

Krystal Versace is part of ‘Generation Ru’ – a queen who was born and raised with the RuPaul’s Drag Race juggernaut.

Now, she’s going for the grown herself as part of Drag Race UK season 3, and made a mark by going home with the first RuPeter badge of the show.

But can she keep up momentum? By the sounds of it, Krystal is ready for action.

Here’s everything we know about her and what’s she’s said about being on the show.

Krystal is young but fully-seasoned as a performer (Credit: World of Wonder)

Krystal Versace: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @KrystalVersace

This 19-year-old Kent queen might be the baby of the pack, but she’s got more credentials than some of her older competitors.

“I may only be 19, but I’m an unexpected surprise,” she said ahead of her debut. “My drag is refined and polished. I’m the full package.”

Describing what to expect from her drag, Krystal added: “Oh, she’s a sex goddess. She is the supreme. She is a god. It’s the legs, the body, the hips, the waist.

“High, feminine glam. Super fierce. She is just the ultimate moment.”

The star’s entrance look made their mark immediately (Credit: World of Wonder)

What does Krystal plan to bring to Drag Race UK?

“I’ve been watching Drag Race since I was little. I’ve always been inspired by it,” she said.

“It was so different from anything that was on TV.”

“My drag sisters call me the flying squirrel on stage. I’m literally chaos, play the track and I’m darting about, high kicks, flips, cartwheels. Everything! I am a blur!” Krystal added.

We can’t wait to see what she brings to the show!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

