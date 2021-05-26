The Kominsky Method has been charming viewers for three seasons – but the series is finally reaching its bittersweet twilight years.

Starring Michael Douglas as Sandy Kominsky, the Netflix show is a favourite for its unique take on growing old gracefully.

While life throws them more curveballs, it’s up to his long-suffering agent, Norman, to keep his spirits up.

However, in LA, aging is practically a no-no when it comes to cracking Hollywood.

Here’s what the bittersweet story has coming up, and who’s in the all-star cast.

The all-star cast is back for one last hurrah (Credit: Netflix)

Is The Kominsky Method ending with season 3?

Unfortunately, yes.

In the final season of The Kominsky Method, Sandy is learning to deal with life after the death of his best friend, Norman.

What’s more, he’s in charge of handling his late pal’s estate.

As a result, things get more complicated, Sandy’s ex-wife Roz suddenly makes a re-appearance, and their volatile relationship reaches new levels.

Then Sandy is offered a new job, and his dreams of being a famous actor could finally be coming true.

The final season has six half-hour episodes.

Sandy is learning to deal with life without Norm (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in the cast?

Michael Douglas stars as Sandy Kominsky in the series, with Alan Arkin previously playing his right hand man, Norman.

In the new series, Kathleen Turner joins as Sandy’s ex-wife Roz.

Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment complete the cast.

Chuck Lorre, whose previous work includes The Big Bang Theory and Two-and-a-Half Men, is the show’s creator.

The Kominsky Method is released May 28th on Netflix.

