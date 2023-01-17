Do you Know Your S**T? Well poo is at the centre of a shock new Channel 4 documentary tonight January 17) set on helping us understand our gut problems.

Identical twins Alana and Lisa Macfarlane host a new six-part series called Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts.

As well as discussing all manor of gut issues in their Poo HQ, Alana and Lisa look into a unique new clinical trial.

In the trial, patients swallow ‘perfect poo’ tablets in a bid to eradicate serious issues.

Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts air tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

New documentary: Poo under the spotlight

Meanwhile ‘super poopers’ donate their poo and it’s turned into ‘crapsules’.

Kira is a super pooper.

She explains: “I luckily had a really good upbringing of eating really balanced food, and I was always encouraged to exercise.”

She adds with a smile: “I was born to do it!”

According to the documentary only 2% of the population are eligible to donate their poo.

Know Your S**t: Getting to the bottom of gut health

So what happens to this perfect poo?

The trial involves freeze-drying poo and could combat liver disease among other big issues, like infections in the large intestine.

Meanwhile Alana and Lisa, dubbed The Mac Twins online, add: “Poos could change lives.”

Dr Blair Merrick has been pioneering the trials.

He explains: “What we’re looking to do is to take healthy bacterial from the guts of people and give them to people who have a condition, which we think we can make better by introducing that healthy bacteria back into their system.”

And finally, do you recognise The Mac Twins?

They are also DJs and appeared on Love Island: Aftersun!

Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts airs on C4 tonight at 8pm.

