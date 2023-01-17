Know Your S**t on C4
TV

Know Your S**t: Shock new Channel 4 documentary explores benefits of swallowing other people’s poo

It starts tonight…

By Entertainment Daily

Do you Know Your S**T? Well poo is at the centre of a shock new Channel 4 documentary tonight January 17) set on helping us understand our gut problems.

Identical twins Alana and Lisa Macfarlane host a new six-part series called Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts.

As well as discussing all manor of gut issues in their Poo HQ, Alana and Lisa look into a unique new clinical trial.

In the trial, patients swallow ‘perfect poo’ tablets in a bid to eradicate serious issues.

Know Your S**t on C4
Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts air tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

New documentary: Poo under the spotlight

Meanwhile ‘super poopers’ donate their poo and it’s turned into ‘crapsules’.

Kira is a super pooper.

She explains: “I luckily had a really good upbringing of eating really balanced food, and I was always encouraged to exercise.”

She adds with a smile: “I was born to do it!”

According to the documentary only 2% of the population are eligible to donate their poo.

Know Your S**t: Getting to the bottom of gut health

So what happens to this perfect poo?

The trial involves freeze-drying poo and could combat liver disease among other big issues, like infections in the large intestine.

Meanwhile Alana and Lisa, dubbed The Mac Twins online, add: “Poos could change lives.”

Dr Blair Merrick has been pioneering the trials.

He explains: “What we’re looking to do is to take healthy bacterial from the guts of people and give them to people who have a condition, which we think we can make better by introducing that healthy bacteria back into their system.”

And finally, do you recognise The Mac Twins?

They are also DJs and appeared on Love Island: Aftersun!

Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts airs on C4 tonight at 8pm.

YouTube video player

Read more: Everything we know about C4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins new series Jungle Hell

Would you swallow a crapsule for gut health? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say. 

Related Topics

Channel 4 Health

Trending Articles

Stacey Dooley smiles, Kevin Clifton looks excited
Stacey Dooley baby news: TV star and Kevin Clifton announce birth of their baby
Jeremy Clarkson looking stunned, Phillip Schofield on This Morning today
This Morning today: Fans fume as Phillip Schofield ‘makes excuses’ for Jeremy Clarkson amid Meghan controversy
madeleine mccann news
Madeleine McCann news: Shock discovery sparks ‘full-scale police operation’
Stacey Solomon wearing blue with her hair down
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘in tears’ as they reveal news about son Rex
Prince Andrew leaves Windsor with ex Sarah Ferguson as his lawyers want to quiz accuser's husband in latest news
Prince Andrew leaves Windsor with ex Sarah Ferguson after being stripped of titles
Clive Owen, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on Lorraine
Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen on relationship ‘pressure’ and real reason she split from Clive