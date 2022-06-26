Kirstie Alley’s warning to ‘idiot’ drivers after her mum was ‘killed by drunk-driver’

Kirstie Alley lost her mother Lillian in a car accident back in 1981 – but now, more than 40 years on – it seems that she feels the hurt as if it was yesterday.

The actress, who appears in Look Who’s Talking Too today on Channel 5 (June 26), has spoken about her grief numerous times over the years.

One of the last times she opened up was on Twitter in November 2021.

Then, she discussed the time the person responsible for her mother’s death allegedly spent in prison.

Kirstie Alley lost her mum after a car accident in 1981 (Credit: Cover Images)

What happened to Kirstie Alley’s mum?

Lillian Alley was killed in a car accident said to involve a drunk-driver in 1981.

She was reportedly thrown from the car in the accident, which also saw Kirstie’s father Robert seriously injured.

The accident happened the same year that Kirstie’s career was taking off, with the star’s mother sadly not surviving to see how successful her daughter would become.

According to reports, Cherrie White has expressed remorse for getting into the car that night while under the influence.

Kirstie Alley appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Drunk-driver issues apology to Kirstie

She’s also reported to have reached out to Kirstie and her dad to apologise.

However, this request is said to have been ignored by the actress.

In 2019, White spoke to Radar Online and admitted she wished she could “go back and change everything”.

“That night is always on my mind and I’m so sorry for what happened. I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot,” she said.

According to court records, White pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and was sentenced to one year in county jail and rehab.

“I can understand why Kirstie doesn’t want to talk with me, but if she changed her mind, I would tell Kirstie and her father how truly sorry I am for what happened that night and the pain that I caused them,” White added.

‘Don’t be idiot drivers,’ says Kirstie Alley now

Kirstie has spoken about the tragedy on social media.

The star, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, replied to a fan who tweeted about the death of their cousin after being hit by a drink-driver.

Same with my mother.. drunk driver killed her and only spent 3 months.

They said they had served three years in prison for the crime.

Kirstie, apparently still haunted by the death, replied and alleged: “Same with my mother.. drunk driver killed her and only spent 3 months.”

In 2018, Kirstie also issued a plea to drivers on her official Facebook page.

She posted: “There are things that can’t be avoided like running into an IDIOT next door neighbor some mornings … what CAN be avoided is DRUNK DRIVING, DRUG DRIVING & TEXTING WHILE DRIVING..don’t be IDIOT drivers.”

