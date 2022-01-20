Kirk Norcross appeared on Loose Women today (January 20) to discuss the tragic death of his dad Mick.

The former TOWIE star, 33, forced his way into his dad’s home and discovered his body.

Mick had tragically taken his own life after sending out a worrying tweet on social media.

After the heartbreaking interview aired, Loose Women viewers hit out the panel over their probing of grieving Kirk.

Kirk Norcross gave his first interview about the death his dad on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

What did Kirk Norcross say about his dad?

Kirk appeared on Loose Women to discuss how the events of that day have impacted him.

He said: “I do not know why, even though I’d seen him that morning, I knew what had happened.

Read more: Kirk Norcross breaks silence on dad Mick’s death as he admits he’s battling PTSD

“He’d locked himself in the house and I had to smash through the door… and I found him.”

Kirk continued: “I’ve got to take a positive out of what I’ve seen happen and the carnage it’s caused and knowing no one has to do that.”

Viewers angry over Loose Women interview

A clearly emotional Kirk touched viewers watching at home.

However, some felt as if the questioning from the Loose Women became a little too intense.

Kirk Norcross broke down during the interview while facing questions (Credit: ITV)

As a result, fans took to social media to hit out at the “intrusive” things he was being asked.

One fan tweeted: “I feel like these questions are too intrusive when Kirk is clearly still grieving. Poor guy! RIP Mick. #LooseWomen”.

“Go on #LooseWomen make the poor bugger cry. That’s your aim here isn’t it,” said a second viewer.

Such a hard interview to watch with Kirk. Can see how much he is struggling – surely tbis is too in depth of a bloody interview #loosewomen — hollie 🦁 (@holliem26_) January 20, 2022

Read more: Mick Norcross inquest hears son Kirk broke into dad’s home to find him dead

A third ranted: “Kirk Norcross was so brave to do that interview but I’m not convinced it was the right panel for the topic. Felt quite pushy in places.”

What else did Kirk say about the tragedy?

Following his father’s death, recovering addict Kirk revealed turned to drink and drugs to cope.

However, after seeking help he’s now been sober for almost a year.

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.