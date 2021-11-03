Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt and her husband came under fire from Loose Women viewers today (November 3) after she opened up about being sterilised.

The singer shocked some of those watching at home by indicating her third child wasn’t exactly planned.

Pop performer Kimberly, 39, also noted how important she and husband Max Rogers believe sustainability is for informing family planning.

Not everyone was happy about what the couple had to say about their children (Credit: ITV)

What did Kimberly Wyatt and her husband say about their children?

As part of a wider discussion about the climate emergency, Kimberly emphasised how she and Max thought they would only have two kids.

She said: “Sustainability is such a big part of our focus as a couple and a family.

“We’d had our two children and we were really quite happy.”

Read more: Loose Women star Kaye Adams fires back after being stopped by police at COP26 summit

Kimberly went on to explain how she and Max intended to wait six to eight years before considering adding to their brood.

However, it seems they came to a decision to stay as a four-person family following her second Caesarean.

She continued: “Within a year or so or having the second one, we said: ‘I think we’re pretty much complete.’

“[And then] number three turned up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Wyatt (@kimberlywyatt)

On being sterilised

Kimberly – set to take part in the next series of Dancing On Ice – then explained she went ahead and got sterilised.

Max also planned to take action and have a vasectomy – but that was interrupted by lockdown.

Nonetheless, Max still intends to have the procedure in support of his wife.

We’d had our two children and we were really quite happy.

He added: “We’re so happy with the third child.

“And it wasn’t necessarily out of the question that we wouldn’t have had a third child.

“But it would’ve been a little further down the line. So it was a happy surprise when he arrived.”

The couple are parents to Willow, Maple and son Ford.

Some viewers had sarcastic responses for host Ruth Langsford too (Credit: ITV)

How Loose Women viewers reacted

Some viewers were outraged on behalf of the couple’s third child, son Ford Senna.

“Oh my goodness that poor third child! #LooseWomen,” one Twitter user exclaimed.

Someone else posited: “The youngest one will look back on this video know they weren’t wanted, way to go guys #LooseWomen.”

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan hits back at criticism as she unveils new tattoo

However, another person joked about the situation: “The third one’s always the trapper lol hahahaha #LooseWomen.”

Elsewhere relating to the segment, social media users reacted sarcastically to host Ruth Langsford‘s enquiry about how the third child came about.

“‘Tell us what happened…’ They had sex, Ruth. That’s how it works. #LooseWomen,” joked one Twitter user.

“I think we can probably work out how they got a third kid #loosewomen,” added another person.

And a third wrote: “‘You wanted two but ended up with three, what happened?’ Sex, Ruth. Sex happened!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, from 12.30pm.

So what did you make of the interview? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.