Kim Wilde on her alien encounter and how she knew she ‘wasn’t going mad’

Kim Wilde is set to join celebrity chef James Martin in the kitchen this morning (September 3).

The 80s pop star will be swapping her microphone for kitchen utensils as she shares her favourite dishes on James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

But as she makes a guest appearance on the show, we can’t help but remember the time Kim dedicated her album to her “extraordinary” alien encounter.

In 2018, Kim shocked everyone after she claimed she spotted a UFO in her back garden and shared how she knew for certain “she wasn’t going mad”.

Kim Wilde believes that aliens are real

Singer Kim Wilde confessed that she believes aliens are real and that they inspired her pop comeback in 2018.

In an interview with Platinum Magazine, Kim explained how her album Here Comes the Aliens was inspired by a real-life UFO sighting.

The pop star claimed that she saw a UFO flying over her back garden and that she wasn’t the only witness!

Kim said: “The effect of seeing something unexplained in the sky is very powerful, whether it was from this earth or not, and I had a strange feeling it wasn’t, the sense I was witness to it was something extraordinary.”

Kim explained that she knew she “wasn’t going mad” because other people saw it too.

She added: “And a lot of people locally saw it too, so I knew I wasn’t going mad. I’ve met lots of people who have seen really strange things.”

She also went into more detail about the sighting in an interview with the BBC, where she said that she saw a “bright light”.

Kim said: “The I looked up in the sky and saw this huge bright light behind a cloud. Brighter than the moon, but similar to the light from the moon.”

Since her alien encounter, the star now keeps her eyes peeled and searches the sky for any other UFOs.

She said: “I’ve watched the lights in the sky ever since. There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think about it.”

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on today (September 3) at 9.25am on ITV.

