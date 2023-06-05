SATC cast with Kim Cattrall
TV

And Just Like That, Kim Cattrall sends the internet into meltdown with SATC return

Samantha is back!

By Joey Crutchley

Kim Cattrall left her fans floored, and overjoyed, when she was confirmed to *finally* be making a return to the SATC universe.

As fans will know, Liverpool-born Kim played the iconic Samantha Jones – the fabulous friend who made up the girl group foursome on the hit HBO show, Sex And The City.

However, when the series was brought back (sort of) in the form of a reboot in 2021, called And Just Like That, Samantha was nowhere to be seen. But that has since all changed…

SATC cast in And Just Like That
The rebooted show will release its second series this month (Credit: Sky)

Kim Cattrall to return in SATC spin-off

The first series of the SATC reboot And Just Like That was a huge hit when it premiered in December 2021. And while Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte were all still BFFS in the Big Apple – Samantha had fallen out with the group. As a result, she trekked halfway across the world to live in London.

And apparently, this was down to the reported off-screen long-running “feud” between Kim and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. But, that all changed on Wednesday (May 31) last week, when Variety reported Kim would making a return to the second series – albeit in the form of a single scene.

Okay, so not the epic comeback fans were hoping for, but apparently she agreed to return as long as she didn’t have to shoot with former co-stars. These include the likes of Sarah, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

The news, of course, went down a treat with fans of the OG raunchy show and its reboot. Rushing to Twitter, they couldn’t contain their excitement.

Kim Cattrall in SATC
Samantha’s return as gone down a treat (Credit: HBO)

SATC fans go wild over Samantha’s return

Oh to be a fly on the wall…

We can imagine…

Yes, yes, and yes!

Awkward…

She is coming!

It’s a miracle tbf!

We reckon it was a hefty sum…

How did And Just Like That season 1 end?

Well, a grieving Carrie finally looked set to restart her dating life post-Mr Big with that hot podcast producer, Franklyn.

Miranda was off to LA to support her new amour Che and Charlotte was as dippy as ever as she dealt with a couple of angsty teenagers, one of whom has changed their name to Rock.

This much-anticipated series was always going to be controversial, due mainly to the fact Samantha would be a no-show, in the wake of actress Kim Cattrall’s bitter and very public fall-out with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Read more: OPINION: And Just Like That season 2: Everything that MUST happen

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Kim Cattrall Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and the City

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Phillip Schofield ‘could yet save his TV career’, expert claims
Piers Morgan/Alison Hammond/Richard Bacon
All the celebs who have publicly backed Phillip Schofield following his emotional BBC interview
Eamonn Holmes looks downwards, Phillip Schofield furrows his brow
Eamonn Holmes in fresh attack on Phillip Schofield: ‘More will come out’
Ant and Dec on BGT
Ant and Dec booed as they issue apology and point finger at BGT co-star over his behaviour
Coronation Street's Ryan, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street: As Ryan finds out cat-fishing truth will Daisy expose herself?
Emily Morgan presenting her final ITV News broadcast
Emily Morgan’s poignant final broadcast for ITV News – just weeks before her death aged 45