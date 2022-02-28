Killing Eve season 4: When is it on the BBC?

Killing Eve season 4 is finally here – over the past few years it’s become one of the best-loved shows.

It’s scored huge audiences and has legions of famous fans, including Taylor Swift.

The show has also made an international star of Liverpool-born Jodie Comer. So it’s going to be a tough one to say goodbye to when season 4, which has been confirmed as the last series, ends.

Here’s what we know about Villanelle and Eve’s final outing on Killing Eve season 4.

Killing Eve season 4 reunites Eve and Villanelle (Credit: BBC)

When does Killing Eve season 4 start?

The fourth and final series of Killing Eve premieres on BBC iPlayer on Monday, February 28.

US viewers got to see the first episode a day earlier as BBC America is airing it at 8pm on Sunday, February 27.

It was confirmed on the show’s official Instagram account last week.

How many episodes are there in Killing Eve series 4?

BBC and BBC America are being really careful about most of the info that they’re putting out at the moment.

So we don’t actually know how many episodes there are in series 4.

The previous seasons all have eight episodes though, so it seems likely season 4 will be the same.

Where is Killing Eve season 4 filmed?

Villanelle returns for a last outing (Credit: BBC)

There’s so much secrecy about Killing Eve’s final season, so we’re not sure where exactly Eve and Villanelle’s adventures will take them this time.

What we do know is that it was filmed over ‘multiple European locations’.

Previous locations have included Tuscany, Amsterdam, London, Barcelona and Bucharest.

So we’re expecting some impressive backdrops for series 4.

How many Killing Eve series are there?

There are four seasons of Killing Eve in total.

Series 4 is the final series of the BBC and BBC America smash hit.

Each series has eight episodes so there will be a total of 32 when series 4 ends, if it does follow the same pattern.

The first series aired in 2018 and was written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Series 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Is Killing Eve on Netflix?

Killing Eve isn’t on Netflix in the UK.

But don’t worry, if you need to catch up, series 1-3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer for free.

Killing Eve series 4 episode 1 is on BBC iPlayer now.

