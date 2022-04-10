Killing Eve episode 6: The 5 questions we need answers to

After spending time in 1979 Berlin last episode, Killing Eve episode 6 followed Eve as she tries to track down Carolyn.

Meanwhile, Villanelle decided she was finally done with Eve and moved on with her own quest to find Gunn.

But as the episode came to end, viewers were left with jaws wide open as we struggled to unpack what we just saw.

Here are 5 questions we all want answered after Saturday’s shocking episode.

*** WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD ***

Gunn decided to spare Villanelle’s life after shooting her in the shoulder with an arrow (Credit: BBC)

1. Why did Gunn spare Villanelle?

Last episode left us in shock as Villanelle got hit by an arrow and collapsed into Eve’s arms.

However, it’s good news for us Killing Eve fans as Villanelle is still alive!

While Villanelle got stitched up by Pam, Konstantin revealed that it was actually Gunn who shot Villanelle.

He explained that Gunn would’ve killed Villanelle if she wanted her dead, so she must’ve spared her for a reason.

Villanelle and Gunn then met for the first time without Villanelle even realising it.

When Villanelle sat on a bench, still in pain from the arrow incident, a stranger (who turned out to be Gunn) offered her some painkillers.

After taking the medicine, she noticed a handwritten cryptic note that read: “Helene may want you dead, but I don’t.”

It also gave Villanelle an address to Helene’s hotel in Berlin.

So why is Gunn helping Villanelle?

Will the pair form an alliance to defeat The Twelve?

Pam was tasked to kill Helene’s bubbly ex-girlfriend Fernanda (Credit: BBC)

2. Why did Pam kill Fernanda?

In the middle of all the chaos, Pam was tasked with accomplishing her first kill.

However, when she met her target, the woman was kind, warm and not at all what she expected.

The woman is Fernanda!

After taking some deep breaths, Pam eventually went through with her plan and murdered Fernanda in an alley.

But why Fernanda? Was it because she spilled information about Helene to Eve?

Villanelle brutally murdered Helene in her hotel room (Credit: BBC)

3. Is Villanelle over Eve for good?

Things suddenly took a turn on Killing Eve when Villanelle decided to do the unimaginable.

When Helene got a visit from Eve in her hotel room, she teased Eve about their complicated past.

But little did Helene know that Villanelle was actually hiding under her bed ready to pounce.

After hearing that Helene and Eve kissed, Villanelle sliced Helene’s heels.

She then got out from under the bed and sliced her throat, killing Helene for good.

However, as Eve stared in shock, Villanelle uttered four words we never thought we’d hear her say.

“I’m done with you,” Villanelle said as she walked out the door and left Eve for good.

Does this mean that Villanelle is finally over Eve?

Eve shot Lars after confronting Carolyn about The Twelve (Credit: BBC)

4. What’s next for Eve?

Towards the end of episode 6, Eve finally discovered where Carolyn was hiding and confronted her and Lars’ cabin.

Carolyn denied that she was a member of The Twelve and claime she “infiltrating an anarchist group”.

Eve didn’t buy it and reluctantly walked away, but we soon learned that she didn’t go very far.

When Carolyn arrived back at the cabin, she asked Lars the question we’ve all been dying to find out.

Who killed Kenny?

But before Lars could answer, Eve burst open the door and shot Lars twice.

Eve stared at Lars with an evil smile stretched across her face but Carolyn explained that “he’ll only be replaced”.

So now that both Helene and Lars are dead, what will Eve do now?

Carolyn discovered Lars’ notebook (Credit: BBC)

5. What is in Lars’ notebook?

After Eve shot Lars, Carolyn pulled out a tattered notebook from Lars’ pants.

And from the look on Carolyn’s face it appeared to contain some riveting answers about The Twelve!

But what does it say?

Will we finally find out who killed Kenny?

