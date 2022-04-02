Killing Eve episode 5: Is Villanelle dead? And 5 other burning questions!

Killing Eve episode 5 finally gave us a flashback to Carolyn’s past and left us wondering if Villanelle is dead!

The black and white flashback showed Carolyn in 1979 and the formation of The Twelve.

However, the episode suddenly took a turn and left us all heartbroken after its shocking ending.

Here are 6 burning questions we need answering after the latest episode – especially: Is Villanelle dead?

Carolyn and Konstantin have a long history together (Credit: BBC)

1. What happened between Carolyn and Konstantin?

Konstantin and Carolyn have a long and complicated history and the show has been teasing it for a long time.

In episode five, we got our first insight of their history together.

During the 1970s flashback, we learned that former MI6 boss Carolyn was spying on Johann, the founder of a radical group in Berlin.

While on her mission, Carolyn started to spend time with a mysterious bearded fellow who is also a member of the group.

But it turned out that he was actually KGB agent Konstantin, masquerading as a young German radical.

After sneaking into Konstantin’s house, Carolyn also discovered that he used her to blackmail her gay father.

However, there is clearly so much more we still don’t know about the pair.

Carolyn decided to call Konstantin and asked him if he thought things would’ve been different if they hadn’t gone through with their actions.

This was a monumental moment for Carolyn as it’s the first time she sounded remorseful and full of regret.

But what does this mean? Is there more to their story?

Carolyn and Konstantin conspired to kill Johann (Credit: BBC)

2. How is Johann still alive?

After Carolyn found out about Konstantin, she arranged to meet with him to discuss a deal.

However, their meeting was swiftly interrupted by an angry Johann who tried to shoot the pair.

Thinking quick on their feet, Carolyn and Konstantin conspired to drown Johann in the lake using two ores.

Obviously, as Carolyn met Johann in the present day it was clear he was still alive.

But how?

Eve discovered that Carolyn was a founding member of The Twelve (Credit: BBC)

3. Will Eve kill Carolyn?

As Eve’s investigation into The Twelve progressed, so did her descent into evil.

Throughout episode 5, we saw Eve become even more unhinged to the point where she even kidnapped Helene’s daughter.

It became clear that Eve was finally at a point where she was willing to kill, given the right motivation.

During her hunt for The Twelve, Eve also obtained new evidence that left her speechless.

She found a video tape that led her to believe that Carolyn was a founding member of The Twelve.

So as Eve spirals even more out of control will she decide to kill Carolyn or will she reason with her?

Villanelle murdered Benita’s abusive husband Camilo (Credit: BBC)

4. Is Villanelle finally choosing to do good?

Villanelle has returned back to her old habits.

But this time it’s for good!

When Villanelle asked Benita why she didn’t go home after she cooked, Benita showed her a scar from her cruel husband.

She then asked Villanelle if she could murder her husband for her.

After Villanelle brutally murdered Benita’s husband Camilo, Benita introduced her to a whole line-up of girls with abusive husbands of their own.

Does this mean that Villanelle is finally trying to be good?

Villanelle was sent to Feasgar Island by Konstantin (Credit: BBC)

5. Who is on Feasgar Island?

Killing Eve viewers are finally getting what we want this season as Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer) and Konstantin met together at last!

After Villanelle reunited with Konstantin, she informed him that she wanted to take down The Twelve for good.

Konstantin then jotted down the name of a woman he trained before Villanelle who he thinks can help.

On the note it was also revealed that her name is Gunn and she lives on Feasgar Island.

But who is she and will she be useful in taking down The Twelve?

Villanelle was shot by an arrow towards the end of episode five (Credit: BBC)

6. Is Villanelle dead?

Episode five left us all reaching for our tissues after its heartbreaking ending.

When Eve met Helene in her car, Helene reminded Eve that she wasn’t to be messed with.

She said: “Did you really think I wouldn’t get back at you?”

We then saw Villanelle emerge into the street and Eve instantly knew what Helene had in store.

As Helene’s driver locked the car, an arrow pierced through Villanelle’s shoulder leaving all of us in shock.

After strangling Helene to get her to unlock the door, Eve rushed over to Villanelle and held her in her arms.

But is she really dead?

