Killing Eve episode 3: Will Villanelle and Eve die? And 6 other burning questions!

Episode 3 of Killing Eve tonight followed Eve’s search for the mysterious Helene once again.

After a visit from Villanelle, Eve tried to shake her off her mind by focusing her attentions on finding the French assassin.

Meanwhile, Villanelle was still trying to change her nature and sought help from therapist Dr Martin.

Martin is an expert on psychopaths who was previously hired by Carolyn to assess Villanelle in season one.

However, as the episode took a heartbreaking twist, fans were left with so many unanswered questions.

Here are 7 key questions we need answers to.

Eve is convinced that Fernanda’s ex-husband is the leader of The Twelve (Credit: BBC)

1. Who is Fernanda’s ex-husband?

While on the hunt for French assassin Helene, Eve ran into her ex-girlfriend Fernanda.

Eve pretended to be Nicole, a heartbroken, kindred spirit who’d just been dumped, in order to get information from her.

While investigating her, she learned that Fernanda’s wealthy ex-husband had a dark and possibly criminal past.

This suggested that Helene targeted Fernanda as a means of getting to the husband.

So who is Fernanda’s rich ex-husband? Could he be the one who’s at the top of The Twelve?

Helene is eager to find out who is sitting at the top of The Twelve (Credit: BBC)

2. Why does Helene want to know who’s at the top?

Throughout the episode we saw Helene desperately trying to climb her way to the top of The Twelve.

But why does she want to discover the leader of The Twelve so badly?

Eve also revealed her theory that Helene is “as clueless as we are” and that she’s torturing each member of The Twelve to get to “the head of the monster”.

So could this mean that she wants to destroy the Twelve like Eve or does the sadistic assassin secretly have other plans?

Pam asks Helene if she is ready to become an assassin (Credit: BBC)

3. How does Pam know Helene?

In episode three we also meet the young mortician Pam again.

Pam seems keen to join the Twelve and met with Helene to discuss how she feels she is ready to become an assassin.

The pair seemed like they were already acquainted.

Especially after Helene said: “I was drawn to you the moment I first met you.”

So how do the pair know each other and why is Pam so eager to become an assassin?

Pam murders her brother, Elliot (Credit: BBC)

4. What will Pam do next?

Towards the end of the episode, Pam proved she’s going to be quite the problem for Helene, Eve and The Twelve.

Despite Helene telling her that she’s not ready yet, the mortician stabbed her villainous brother, Elliot, to death.

As a last resort, Helene handed Pam over to Constantine to train her.

How well will Pam do as an assassin and when she will pounce next?

Eve finally decided to do the morally right thing and arrest Villanelle (Credit: BBC)

5. Is Eve finally moving on from Villanelle?

The last moments of episode three gave us fans what we all wanted, an emotional moment between Eve and Villanelle.

Eve visited Villanelle at her therapy session and recalled the fable of the scorpion and the frog.

Villanelle told Eve that she’s the scorpion, implying that she’s trying to change her ways.

However, their moment together didn’t last very long as Eve betrays Villanelle in a way none of us expected.

“I should have done this when we first met,” Eve said as she turned Villanelle over to the police.

Is the end for Villanelle and Eve – has Eve finally moved on?

Villanelle turned to psychopath expert Dr Martin for a therapy session (Credit: BBC)

6. Will Villanelle want Eve’s blood?

Before Villanelle was charged by a group of armed police officers, we saw her do something she would never have done before.

Go to therapy.

Throughout the session we actually saw the stone-cold psychopath open up as she talked about her feelings for Eve.

Could there actually be hope for the volatile assassin?

The attention Villanelle so craved from Eve turned out to be her undoing and she was arrested.

At least for now.

We’ve seen Villanelle break out of prison before and no doubt she will do it again.

But what will Villanelle do next? Will she be in a vengeful mood?

Will Eve and Villanelle both die in the end? (Credit: BBC)

7. Will the fable come true for Eve and Villanelle?

When Eve came to visit Villanelle at therapy, she told the scorpion and the frog fable.

She says: “Do you know that fable about the scorpion and the frog?

“They both die, because the scorpion can’t change its nature.”

In the fable of the scorpion and the frog, the scorpion promises that he won’t sting the frog if he helps him across the river.

However, the scorpion stings the frog anyway and they both drown.

Could this be foreshadowing what will happen to Eve and Villanelle?

While it won’t be a very satisfying ending if they both die at the end of the show, it could be possible considering they have both tried to kill each other in the past.

