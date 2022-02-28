Killing Eve cast season 4: Meet the new faces and catch up with the old!

Killing Eve season 4 lands on Monday 28 February – yay! – and there are new cast members to meet.

They’ll be joining some familiar and much-loved faces.

Let’s catch up on the old characters – and meet the new ones.

Sandra Oh leads the Killing Eve season 4 cast (credit: BBC)

Sandra Oh as Eve

Sandra Oh is back as Eve Polastri. Eve’s now working for a private security firm and is enjoying the company of her handsome colleague, Yusuf.

She’s spending most of her time chasing The Twelve, determined to find Villanelle’s former boss, Helene, and having sex with Yusuf.

Speaking about her feelings on the show’s finale and whether fans will like it, Sandra told Collider.com: “I think it’s right. It is what it is and we, I feel, came at it as truthfully as possible.

“But I don’t really care about happy, and I think that also the show has never really cared about happy. It’s to remain complex and remain slightly in a place of longing.”

Jodie added: “Yeah, I would agree. It’s so different when you’re in it. You just have to focus on the material and what’s at hand, and execute that. It’s not until now, when people are asking us this question, it’s like, “Oh my God!”

“People are gonna be happy or they’re gonna be mad. Everyone’s so invested in it, so I really hope that people enjoy it and can see that the characters got to a place because it led them there truthfully.”

Canadian Sandra shot to fame playing Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy. She’s won SAG and Golden Globe awards for her portrayal of Eve. In 2021, Sandra starred in Netflix comedy The Chair. She also worked as Executive producer on Killing Eve and The Chair.

Everyone’s favourite psychopath (credit: BBC)

Jodie Comer as Villanelle

Killing Eve just wouldn’t work without Jodie‘s brilliant Villanelle. When we catch up with her in series 4, Villanelle has turned over a new leaf and joined a church. She’s even singing in a choir. And calling herself Nelle.

But while the vicar’s daughter is well and truly under her spell, the vicar isn’t quite so convinced. Will she be able to become the better person she seemingly wants to be?

On the relationship between Villanelle and Eve in series 4, Jodie told TVline.com that fans might have to re-think their favourite ‘ship’ moments.

She said: “There are some great ones from this season, though. There are a lot of firsts in this season for the audience to see with these two women together.”

While Villanelle is undoubtedly Jodie’s breakout role, she’s starred in loads of other stuff too. She played Kate in Doctor Foster, the woman Suranne Jones’ awful husband left her for.

She also starred in BBC 3 series Thirteen, playing a young woman returned home after being kidnapped as a teenager.

More recently, Jodie’s starred opposite Ryan Reynolds in movie Free Guy. She also acted in and worked as a producer on Help, in which she played a young care home worker struggling in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Carolyn is also back in the Killing Eve cast for season 4 (credit: BBC)

Fiona Shaw is Carolyn

Also trying to track down The Twelve is Eve’s former boss, Carolyn Martens. She’s no longer in her top job at MI6 and is determined to avenge the death of her son, Kenny, who was killed in series 3.

Carolyn is determined to track down The Twelve, no matter what the cost.

Fiona is obviously well-known for playing Petunia Dursley in the Harry Potter film franchise. She was also in HBO’s True Blood, playing Marnie Stonebrook.

She worked alongside Killing Eve creator and writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in the second series of Fleabag.

Helene is Villanelle’s former boss (credit: BBC)

Camille Cottin is Helene

Helene is Villanelle’s former boss, as well as being a member of The Twelve.

With both Eve and Carolyn wanting to track her down, Helene is one wanted woman.

French actress Camille has most recently been seen in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci, along with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Al Pacino. She’s also known for her role as Andrea in French comedy Call My Agent.

Robert joins the cast of Killing Eve (credit: BBC)

Robert Gilbert joins the cast of Killing Eve season 4 as Yusuf

Yusuf is Eve’s new colleague at the private security firm where she’s now working.

He’s also putting her through her paces in the gym. And the bedroom. But Eve makes it very clear that they are not a couple.

Robert is known for his role in Ready Player One and directs Thrill Of Missing Out (Tomo) which is out this year (2022). He’s a dual US/UK citizen and also works on the stage in both countries.

Zindzi is another newcomer (credit: BBC)

Zindzi Hudson as May

River City actor Zindzi Hudson joins the Killing Eve cast as vicar’s daughter, May.

May has fallen under Nelle’s spell and very clearly has feelings for her. But people who get close to Villanelle don’t tend to fair very well in the long run. Will May’s feelings make her vulnerable?

As well as River City, Zindzi has starred in Logan High.

Vicar Phil isn’t taken in by ‘Nelle’ (credit: BBC)

Steve Oram is Phil

Phil is a vicar and May’s dad.

He isn’t convinced by ‘Nelle’ and is suspicious of her intentions. Will he be proven right?

Steve Oram’s face is probably familiar as he’s starred in a host of films and TV shows. He was recently in Doctor Who, had a small role in Line of Duty and was in two series of BBC 3 show The End of the F***ing World. Steve was also in The Moorside alongside Sheridan Smith.

Konstatin’s back, but in what capacity? (Credit: BBC)

Kim Bodnia is Konstantin

Villanelle’s former handler and *fan theory alert* possible father (?), Konstantin is back for the final season. After his near-death experience in S3, Konstantin is now working in politics in a small Russian town.

But will Eve, Carolyn and Villanelle drag him back into the murky world of spies and assassins?

Kim – best known for BBC Four drama The Bridge – appeared on This Morning on 23rd February and revealed that Konstatin has a ‘lovely position’ as mayor in this Russian town.

He also referred to Jodie’s Villanelle as his ‘daughter’. Did Kim accidentally let a huge series 4 bombshell out?

Pam is another newcomer to the show (Credit: BBC)

Anjana Vasan is Pam

Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts actress Anjana Vasan has joined the Killing Eve cast as Pam. Pam works in the family business as an undertaker, but she’s also a trainee assassin.

According to the BBC, her job in the funeral home is to escape from her bullying brother. He’d better watch out, then.

Singaporean Anjana is a songwriter as well as actress. She appeared alongside Tom Holland and Zendaya in Spiderman: Far From Home.

Martin’s back for series 4 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Adeel Akhtar is Martin

We’ve not seen Martin since series 2 when Eve turned to him for help with Villanelle. He’s an expert on psychopaths, so someone useful to have around while dealing with the likes of Villanelle and The Twelve.

As well as Killing Eve, Adeel is known for his roles in Four Lions, Utopia and The Night Manager.

In 2016 he won a BAFTA for his role in one-off BBC drama, Murdered By My Father.

Hugo and his hair both return (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Edward Bluemel as Hugo

Hugo was Eve’s colleague at MI6. He’s the floppy-haired Oxford graduate who is always talking about sex. With Eve and Carolyn both out of MI6, will Hugo have a more senior role in series 4?

And, more importantly, would this be a good thing?

You can also see Edward in Sky’s Discovery Of Witches and Netflix’s Sex Education.

Geraldine is Carolyn’s daughter (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Gemma Whelan as Geraldine

Game of Thrones star Gemma plays Carolyn’s daughter and murdered Kenny’s older sister, Geraldine.

Geraldine moved in with her mum after Kenny’s death, concerned by how unemotional Carolyn seemed. Konstantin was seen grooming her in order to plant a recording bug on her.

Geraldine is the complete opposite of her no-nonsense mother and it’s her kindness that made her such an easy target for Konstantin.

Gemma is usually a comedy actress and appeared in The End Of The F***ing World. She also starred in Moorside, a dramatisation of the kidnap of Shannon Matthews. She played Yara Greyjoy in HBO fantasy, Game Of Thrones.

And the Bitter Pill gang?

Well, the Bitter Pill gang – Jamie (Danny Sapani), Bear (Turlough Convery) and Audrey (Ayoola Smart) – are all still alive and could certainly turn up for the finale of Killing Eve.

Killing Eve series 4 begins on BBC iPlayer on Monday 28th February

