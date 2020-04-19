Kevin Clifton teases Stacey Dooley over wet patch in dance video

Kevin Clifton joked that his girlfriend Stacey Dooley looked like she had wet herself when she shared a video of herself dancing with what looked like a damp patch on her trousers.

The Instagram video showed Stacey demonstrating some of the moves she picked up when she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Clad in a dark top and light trousers she gyrates to the music with her hair whipping back and forth.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed she had a dark patch on the front of her pale jeans – and Stacey admitted that her boyfriend Kevin had a chuckle about it too.

"Kev said 'it looks like you've [wet] yourself," she wrote, with a groaning emoji.

What did fans think of Stacey's video?

Fans admitted they had been pondering the patch too.

"I wondered what was going on with the trousers," said one person in the comments section.

Another said: "I thought you had too... not a great place for a dark patch in your denim! Fab dancing though."

"He's not wrong. Cool moves though," agreed another person.

Yesterday, Kevin gatecrashed Stacey's Saturday Kitchen interview as she revealed they were 'living like students' in lockdown.

Kev appeared on camera and said his mum would be 'furious' if she saw him on live TV looking so scruffy!

Stacey and Kevin were on Saturday Kitchen together (Credit: BBC)

Stacey and former Strictly professional Kevin got together in 2019.

They met when they were paired up on the ballroom competition in 2018 and a few months later it was confirmed that they were an item.

Earlier this year Kevin announced he was saying goodbye to the BBC show after seven years because he had landed his "dream role" playing Scott Hastings in a tour of Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

In a statement shared to the Strictly Twitter page, the programme said that Kevin would be "hugely missed".

The statement read: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer.

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family. He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby."

