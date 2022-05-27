Kerry Katona and boyfriend Ryan Mahoney are heading out to Spain next week to look at villas.

The pair are planning on emigrating next year to enjoy a life in the sun.

However, while Kerry is excited about the move, earlier today (May 27) she revealed the heartbreaking truth behind their decision to move.

Speaking to Steph McGovern on Steph’s Packed Lunch, Kerry admitted: “It has just really affected me.”

Kerry Katona on her move to Spain

Steph asked Kerry about the recent story and what had prompted the idea of a move abroad.

Explaining the move, Kerry joked: “I’m moving. I’ve had enough of you Steph! The restraining order isn’t working!”

She continued: “It’s a process. It’s a thought. I had a meeting in London last week and it took me all day to get there and all day to get back.

“I thought, If I was to fly from Malaga to Heathrow or Gatwick, it would probably be quicker and cheaper. When I’m working travel and accommodation is paid for.”

Kerry’s health concerns

There’s also her health to take into consideration too, she said.

“It’s sunny abroad, and I have bipolar, so the seasonal weather disorder really affects me massively,” Kerry said.

She added: “And I would like for the kids to be bi-lingual.”

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney’s move prompted by PTSD

However, it seems that’s not all that’s behind her move, with Kerry admitting recently being robbed and being held hostage back in 2007 has had a lasting impact on her mental health.

I’ve got PTSD – because I got robbed and held hostage in my house and then my cars got stolen 11 years later – it has just really affected me

In fact, she revealed she’s been living with PTSD.

“I’m looking at some villas next week. The move isn’t going to be until next year, but I think after the cars got stolen and living in Cheshire, I’m on edge all the time.

“I’ve got PTSD – because I got robbed and held hostage in my house and then my cars got stolen 11 years later – it has just really affected me,” she admitted.

What happened when Kerry was held hostage?

Kerry had just given birth to daughter Heidi at the time of the robbery.

Three masked men carrying a knife, sledgehammers and crowbars broke into her home, with the star and her family held hostage.

They made off with a BMW and a number of other possessions.

Attempting to lift the mood, Kerry quipped to Steph: “I think England would be quite happy without me being here.”

Steph quickly added: “We’ll miss you,” to which Kerry replied: “Aww, I’ll still be coming here, you can’t get rid of me that easily!”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

