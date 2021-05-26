kerry katona on guilt over aunt's death
TV

Kerry Katona reveals ‘guilt’ over ‘washing her hands’ of her alcoholic aunt

Angela died earlier this year

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Kerry Katona has admitted the reason behind her “guilt” over her aunt Angela’s death from alcoholism earlier this year.

Kerry – herself a reformed addict – spoke to Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh on Morning Live earlier today (May 26).

During the interview, an emotional Kerry admitted she “should be dead” and revealed she washed her hands of her aunt when she relapsed.

kerry katona on guilt over aunt's death
Kerry Katona appeared on Morning Live today (Credit: BBC)

What did Kerry Katona say about losing her aunt?

Kerry said that her aunt struggled with alcohol addiction for “years and years”. She added: “Over 20 years.”

Read more: Kerry Katona admits she can ‘relate’ to Princess Diana

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed: “She came to live with me and I got her sober.

“I got her doing workshops, meetings, I got her to see my doctor, I got her into exercise and she was doing so so well.

“And then I later found out she was seen with a bottle of vodka.”

kerry katona on guilt over aunt's death
Kerry helped her aunt Angela get sober, but she relapsed (Credit: BBC)

‘I wiped my hands of her’

Kerry continued: “As a family member, because I’ve been on the other side of it, even I wiped my hands of her.

“That sense of guilt, even her own children, we all feel like we could’ve done more.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals her aunt died after a battle with alcoholism

“As a family, if you can’t see something, it’s really hard to understand it. If someone says I have cancer people are a lot more understanding.

“But if somebody comes to you and says I’m an alcoholic you get angry because technically you’re doing it to yourself and you just don’t understand why they can’t stop it.

“But because I did stop it I should’ve known better. You want to shake them but it isn’t that easy.”

kerry katona on guilt over aunt's death
It was an emotional interview for Kerry (Credit: BBC)

Kerry on her drink and drugs battle

Speaking about her own battle with drink and drugs, Kerry admitted: “Technically I should be dead.”

However, after turning her life around – and fighting back from bankruptcy – she has just bought her own house.

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved,” she said.

“If I can overcome these things anyone out there can do it.”

If you are struggling with alcohol addiction, the NHS can help. Visit the website here.

Morning Live airs weekdays at 9.15am on BBC One and iPlayer.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Tipping Point on ITV: Distracted viewers all saying the same thing about contestant Shirley's appearance
Tipping Point: ITV viewers distracted by contestant Shirley’s appearance
Gemma Collins is ill and being looked after by private nurse
Gemma Collins reveals she’s been ill as she’s looked after by private nurse
nick knowles shreddies advert drama is resolved
Nick Knowles Shreddies advert: Star WILL ‘step back’ from DIY SOS special, BBC confirms
Jamie Redknapp baby - Harry breaks silence
Harry Redknapp ‘really pleased’ over son Jamie Redknapp’s baby news
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What's happening on Wednesday, May 26 2021
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, May 26 2021
Carol Vorderman
Carol Vorderman shares ‘cute’ throwback wedding snap at age 24