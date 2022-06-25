Kerry Katona has given fans on Instagram a closer look at her ‘Katie Price’ tattoo.

The former Atomic Kitten singer showed off her arm ink ahead of her appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4.

She was a show guest on Thursday (June 23) and beamed in a preview pic shared on social media.

Kerry Katona was recently a guest on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel4.com)

Kerry Katona delights Instagram fans

Followers of Kerry, 41, told her she looked “amazing” in the snap which showed her in glam make-up for the broadcast.

Her look included false lashes and a nude pink lip gloss.

She also wore a white vest top and a pair of dungarees for her appearance on the box.

Read more: Kerry Katona makes heartbreaking admission following Sarah Harding’s death

Kerry let her long and curly locks tumble down for the pic, highlighting the tatt on her right bicep.

“Absolutely rocking it, you’re shining,” one fan commented on the post.

“Absolutely outstanding and gorgeous,” echoed another.

A third gushed: “Stunning beauty.”

And someone else, drawn to Kerry’s arm, said: “I absolutely love your lion tattoo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerry Katona (@kerrykatona7)

Kerry Katona and her ‘Katie Price’ tattoo

Kerry’s unique tattoo, which she first revealed on Insta in April, has been the subject of debate between fans. It was done for her by Tattoo Fixers star Jay Hutton.

Why’d you get Katie Price tattooed on you?

At that time it appeared to be three quarters of a face of a lion, with one quarter that of a woman’s face.

Kerry told fans in the caption her sleeve is “eight years in the making” and “we’re getting there”.

But while several fans wondered whether the female face was a likeness of Caroline Flack, other felts it looked like Katie Price.

“Why’d you get Katie Price tattooed on you?” someone asked in the comments section at the time.

“Why does you lion tat looks so much like Katie Price. Ekk,” chipped in another person.

The outline of Kerry Katona’s tattoo can be spied on her right arm (Credit: Channel4.com)

A third added: “Omg is that @katieprice? Lovely x.”

While a fourth person also pondered: “Is that Katie Price?”

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

“3/4 Lion 1/4 Katie Price?” yet another person enquired.

And pal Katie even got involved, too, adding six red heart emojis to her comment: “What are we both like, getting sleeves now. Our lives are just mirrored.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.