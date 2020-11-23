Kenneth Williams: In His Own Words aired on Channel 5 last night and left some viewers disgruntled over warnings about offensive content.

The documentary, shown on Sunday (November 22), took viewers through the milestones of the beloved actor’s career.

Kenneth Williams: In His Own Words aired last night (Credit: Kenneth Williams’ Estate / Channel 5)

What was Channel 5’s Kenneth Williams documentary about?

Narrated by his pal Gyles Brandreth, who was also on TV yesterday for the latest celeb edition of Tipping Point, the programme offered a look back at some of Kenneth’s biggest TV and radio roles, including in Round the Horne, Just a Minute and the Carry On films.

However, a number of viewers took issue with warnings about the programme’s content offered between ad breaks.

Warnings after the ad breaks baffled some Channel 5 viewers (Credit: Kenneth Williams’ Estate / Channel 5)

Channel 5 warned viewers about innuendos and other potentially offensive scenes in the documentary.

And on Twitter, a number of those watching at home branded the warnings “ridiculous”.

Kenneth Williams was in 26 Carry On films (Credit: Getty Images / Channel 5)

What did Kenneth Williams: In His Own Words viewers say?

One said: “Makes you wonder how people cope in the real world if they’re upset by the mild innuendo, mildly offensive language and discussions of sexuality during the Kenneth Williams programme…”

Another wrote: “Channel 5 actually put a warning up before a documentary on Kenneth Williams in case some whiny snowflake brats got offended. Pandering to the mob. Pathetic. #KennethWilliams #snowflakes.”

A third put: “Hey Channel 5. We don’t need warnings about being upset by Kenneth Williams. We used to watch him at lunchtime in the school holidays. The world has got worse since then, not better.

Makes you wonder how people cope in the real world.

“Millions are dying, starving, there are fascists running around. Kenneth didn’t cause that.”

A fourth tweeted: “Remember when the establishment would have chemically castrated him for being gay? I find that more offensive than anything he said during his life.”

Channel 5 viewers claim warnings ‘pander to snowflakes’

Someone else said: “#KennethWilliams Why the warning? Most people watching will be those who grew up with him. The Carry Ons, etc. If it’s after 9pm, warnings shouldn’t even be considered. Keep that for the snowflakes watching I’m A Celeb.”

“Watching #KennethWilliams on Channel 5… the ‘innuendo’ warning is [bleeping] ridiculous,” said a sixth.

“Watching a great Kenneth Williams show on Channel 5 and after every advert break there is warning about innuendo and adult themes,” tweeted another. “They are showing clips of Carry On movies and chat shows! What have we become!? Our parents and grandparents watched this for daytime telly! #KennethWilliams.”

One viewer demanded: “Hello @channel5_tv Why do you think ‘discussion of sexuality’ during a show about Kenneth Williams warrants a ‘may cause offence’ warning? #KennethWilliams.”

ED! contacted Channel 5 for comment.

