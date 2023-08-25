Kelsey Parker shares ’sign’ from late husband Tom that shows her he’s ‘okay’

In an emotional new interview, Kelsey Parker has revealed the secret ‘sign’ she received from her late husband, Tom.

The 33-year-old mum of two appeared on Loose Women to discuss reincarnation. And Kelsey revealed she had a spiritual moment after The Wanted singer Tom died in March last year.

Kelsey discussed reincarnation on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Kelsey Parker reveals sign from Tom

Kelsey told the panel that she was on the phone to a friend when a feather dropped to the floor. She now believes that feather was a sign from Tom offering comfort.

He was always so scared and I feel like he sent me a sign. I needed that.

“It was him saying: ‘I’m okay Kels, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,'” Kelsey explained. “It changed my mindset massively.”

Tom sadly passed in March last year (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “He was so worried about dying, like he had this fear of dying even before he had cancer. He was always so scared and I feel like he sent me a sign. I needed that.”

Tom died of an inoperable brain tumour, leaving behind Kelsey and his two children: Aurelia Rose, four, and two-year-old Bodhi Thomas.

How have Tom’s children reacted to his death?

Kelsey has also revealed that, although so young, Aurelia understands she’s lost her dad.

“She likes to tell people, which I’m fine with,” Kelsey explained to Vicky Pattinson on The Secret To podcast. “She does it as a bit of a mic drop, like: ‘My dad’s dead’ – and everyone’s like… silent!”

Kelsey added her daughter understands her dad’s death (Credit: ITV)

For Kelsey, however, she finds talking to loved ones helps ease Tom’s loss.

“If I’m having a bad day, I will talk about it,” she said. “I talk to everyone – my mum is brilliant, and I’m lucky to have an amazing manager who is great to talk to.

“My life is never going to be the same. I’m not the same Kelsey I was three years ago and I am never going to be that person again.”

