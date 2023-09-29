Tom Parker looks to his side, Kelsey Parker appears on Loose Women today
TV

Kelsey Parker reveals Tom’s family’s reaction to her new romance as she shares daughter’s heartbreaking request

Pop star husband passed away in March 2022

By Robert Leigh

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted star Tom, has opened up about his family’s reaction to her new romance.

The mum-of-two appeared on Loose Women today (Friday September 29) and asked people not to judge her over her relationship with Sean Boggans.

Kelsey, 33, and Sean, 40, are said to have met in September 2022, six months after Tom passed away due to a brain tumour.

Kelsey Parker looks to her side on Loose Women today
Widow Kelsey Parker on Loose Women today: ‘I deserve a bit of happiness’ (Credit: YouTube)

Kelsey Parker and her new boyfriend latest

The couple are said to have split after five months of dating. But they reportedly reunited after they both attended a mutual friend’s wedding.

Kelsey – mum to Aurelia, four, and Bodhi, two – said she and Sean are taking things slow.

Speaking about her and Sean, Kelsey said: “It’s really hard because I am in a new relationship and I am grieving someone. And it’s really hard for both of us. But do you know what? I’m really, really happy and I deserve a bit of happiness.”

‘Tom’s family are happy for me’

She went on: “You have to be resilient and I have been resilient and I feel like I deserve happiness. Tom has taught me that we are not guaranteed tomorrow. So be present with the children and whatever you want to do and take every opportunity and seize it.

I’m asking people to please not judge me, because I’ve really been through it.

“I just want to say to people that it’s okay for me to be happy. I’m asking people to please not judge me, because I’ve really been through it and I don’t need the judgement.

“As long as my children are happy for me, my family are happy for me and Tom’s family are happy for me – that’s all that matters!”

Kelsey Parker shares an Instagram post
Kelsey Parker recently shared an Instagram Story post showing her and Sean together (Credit: Instagram)

‘Tom’s so present in our house’

Kelsey Parker also revealed a heartbreaking question Aurelia has asked her following the death of her dad.

Addressing how she keeps Tom’s memory alive for her kids, Kelsey explained: “He’s so present in our house there’s still all the pictures from our wedding, Tom’s everywhere in our house.

“But for them, it’s constant. Like this morning I did a little video of Aurelia and she said: ‘Can you text that to Daddy?’

“We’re always talking about Daddy. And I said: ‘Mummy can’t do that. He’s watching you, he can see you singing and dancing, but I can’t actually send that video to Daddy’.”

Read more: Kelsey Parker makes heartbreaking confession over ‘another unwanted change’ in her life: ‘I’m a bit angry’

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

Robert Leigh
Freelance Writer
Robert Leigh is a freelance entertainment and showbiz writer for Entertainment Daily with 20 years of experience working for nationals titles and magazines in the UK.

