Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom airs on ITVBe tonight (December 1) and, ahead of the documentary, Kelsey has confessed she feels guilty for trying to find happiness without her late husband.

It was recently reported that Kelsey has a new man in her life. The news came eight months on from the death of her husband, Tom Parker.

Tom passed away in March aged just 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He and Kelsey have two children together.

Opening up about moving on, Kelsey revealed that she’s found the whole process very tough.

Kelsey Parker has felt guilt since Tom passed away (Credit: Splashnews)

Kelsey Parker on feeling ‘guilt’ following Tom Parker’s death

She explained on Good Morning Britain today that filming the show “was like therapy for me”

“I’ve done things in the show that I wouldn’t necessarily have done but it’s massively helped me. It’s pushed me out of my comfort zone.

“I didn’t really understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at one time. There are so many different elements.”

Kelsey, who has two children – Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two – with Tom, went on to share that she feels “guilt” over “moving on with life” after Tom.

“I know that I did everything for Tom,” she said.

“But even still there’s that guilt process. Guilty that I’m still here and I look at my kids and I’m guilty he’s not experiencing what I’m experiencing with them.

“The memories are here in my heart so getting rid of an object doesn’t really mean anything but you don’t know how hard it is.”

Kelsey details loneliness

She went on to confess that she still feels lonely since Tom died, even when she’s surrounded by loved ones.

“You don’t want to let go because you’re losing them even more. You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely,” continued Kelsey.

“People don’t understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so tough for me. We’re not going to wake up on Christmas as a family.

“Grief ripples through the family and it affects us all so differently.”

Tom Parker passed away earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

Kelsey has ‘new boyfriend’

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that Kelsey has a “new boyfriend”.

However, reports have suggested that he is a “convicted killer” who has served jail time.

It has been reported that Sean Boggans went to prison after fatally punching a 44-year-old man called Shaun McDermott.

The incident is believed to have taken place outside a pub in Essex.

McDermott was allegedly knocked to the ground by Sean during the incident. He was later found by police lying on the pavement with a brain haemorrhage, it has been claimed.

He reportedly died the next day. A postmortem found that McDermott died as a result of head injuries.

Sean was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison back in 2013, it’s reported.

Watch Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom tonight (December 1) on ITVBe at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.