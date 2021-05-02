Keeping Faith series 3 delivered its finale last night and viewers are disappointed it’s over for good after an incredible denouement.

Fans have really invested in Eve Myles’ solicitor warrior who has weathered one crushing disappointment after another over the years.

Series 3 has focused on her gangster mother Rose (played by Celia Imrie) – was she back to mess up her daughter’s life again or did she want to make amends before succumbing to terminal cancer?

Keeping Faith villain Rose was evil to the end in the finale (Credit: BBC One)

Well, when she pulled a gun on Faith last night, the ailing criminal seemed pretty confused about where she had got to.

Faith tearfully asked what had become of her missing lover Steve, who had for some time been doing Rose’s bidding.

Already fearing Steve had been killed, Eve collapsed when her mother coldly replied: “We all have to live without the people we love Faithy.”

“We all have to live without the people we love Faithy” #KeepingFaith pic.twitter.com/qCkX8JSwc9 — Eve-Myles.Net (@EveMyles_Net) May 1, 2021

Faith’s ex Evan – who really did a number on her in series one and two – finally found his cojones and ran in to save her.

Two shots rang out off-screen, leaving viewers wondering briefly who was dead.

It was then revealed that Rose had targeted Evan, who was standing in front of Faith, before turning the gun on herself.

Later, Faith looked on helplessly as her lover Steve was zipped into a body bag.

The two men she loved and had agonised over gone!

In the Keeping Faith finale, the heroine lost both of her men (Credit: BBC Wales)

There was a twist at the end as Faith revealed she was pregnant – giving hope to fans that her future would be okay.

And some hope that the show might one day return. For now though, the flagship BBC Wales drama is well and truly wrapped.

Keeping Faith reviews of the finale

In absolute floods of years after watching the final. What an actress!! Amazing #EveMyles #KeepingFaith — Ashley Steele (@ashys82) May 2, 2021

@TeamEveMyles What can I say Eve?! Breathtaking, to start with.Thank You for that precisely sculpted, beautifully detailed performance as Faith Howells. Exceptional! It was sad to see it all end. You are a force of nature. Congrats. What a Series!! 👏👍X #KeepingFaith — Wayne Cater (@waynecater1) May 2, 2021

@TeamEveMyles #keepingfaith I am going through the 5 stages of grief settling at acceptance, that was one truly amazing series #thankyou — Karen (@kchap67) May 2, 2021

@TeamEveMyles @hfdaniel @cathayers @marklewisjones Just finished watching the LAST episode…..WOW!! I don’t think I’ve EVER been so sad to see a series finish for ever. 😭💔 Congratulations to you all….a credit to acting & a MASSIVE credit to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #CymruAmByth #KeepingFaith — J T 💙 (@ataturk05) May 2, 2021

What’s Eve Myles doing after Keeping Faith?

Meanwhile Eve will be busy with another passion project – she and husband Bradley Freegard are expecting their third child!

@TeamEveMyles @hfdaniel @cathayers @marklewisjones Just finished watching the LAST episode…..WOW!! I don’t think I’ve EVER been so sad to see a series finish for ever. 😭💔 Congratulations to you all….a credit to acting & a MASSIVE credit to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #CymruAmByth #KeepingFaith — J T 💙 (@ataturk05) May 2, 2021

Are you gutted the series is over for good? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of the Keeping Faith finale.