Eve Myles Keeping Faith series 3 finale
Keeping Faith finale: viewers gutted the series isn’t coming back after stunningly devastating end

WARNING - contains spoilers!

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Keeping Faith series 3 delivered its finale last night and viewers are disappointed it’s over for good after an incredible denouement.

Fans have really invested in Eve Myles’ solicitor warrior who has weathered one crushing disappointment after another over the years.

Series 3 has focused on her gangster mother Rose (played by Celia Imrie) – was she back to mess up her daughter’s life again or did she want to make amends before succumbing to terminal cancer?

Celia Imrie stars as Rose Fairchild in the third and final series of Keeping Faith (Credit: BBC One)
Keeping Faith villain Rose was evil to the end in the finale (Credit: BBC One)

Well, when she pulled a gun on Faith last night, the ailing criminal seemed pretty confused about where she had got to.

Faith tearfully asked what had become of her missing lover Steve, who had for some time been doing Rose’s bidding.

Already fearing Steve had been killed, Eve collapsed when her mother coldly replied: “We all have to live without the people we love Faithy.”

Faith’s ex Evan – who really did a number on her in series one and two – finally found his cojones and ran in to save her.

Two shots rang out off-screen, leaving viewers wondering briefly who was dead.

It was then revealed that Rose had targeted Evan, who was standing in front of Faith, before turning the gun on herself.

Later, Faith looked on helplessly as her lover Steve was zipped into a body bag.

The two men she loved and had agonised over gone!

Keeping Faith season 3
In the Keeping Faith finale, the heroine lost both of her men (Credit: BBC Wales)

There was a twist at the end as Faith revealed she was pregnant – giving hope to fans that her future would be okay.

And some hope that the show might one day return. For now though, the flagship BBC Wales drama is well and truly wrapped.

Keeping Faith reviews of the finale

What’s Eve Myles doing after Keeping Faith?

Meanwhile Eve will be busy with another passion project – she and husband Bradley Freegard are expecting their third child!

Are you gutted the series is over for good?

