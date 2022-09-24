Kaye Adams has been dealt with a Strictly Come Dancing blow after the launch show.

The Loose Women star has found herself the victim of fan predictions about who will be axed from the show first.

Kaye Adams has been issued with a verdict from Strictly fans (Credit: BBC)

Presenter Kaye is partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Speaking on Lorraine this week, Kaye revealed she hopes she can stay for a few weeks.

However she said: “I am a better dancer now than I was eight days ago, but that doesn’t mean I am any good.”

And that hasn’t fuelled fans’ theories that she will be the first out.

One said: “Going to put it out there now: Fleur East is my winner and I think Kaye Adams will be first out based on first dance only. #Strictly.”

A second said: “#Strictly predictions based on group dance Fleur, Tyler [West], Kym [Marsh], Helen [Skelton] and maybe Molly [Rainford] to get to the semis. Kaye or Tony [Adams] to go out first.”

Strictly fans give their verdict

However a third said: “Winner prediction from the first group dance: Will Mellor.

“Fleur is by far the best dancer obviously. But we all know what will happen there due to the dumb voters on this show…

“First out? Kaye Adams 100%. #Strictly.”

Meanwhile, body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed the first interactions of this year’s pairings.

However, it’s bad news for poor Kaye.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren revealed: “Verbal and non-verbal communication is the key to success for any couple.

“Observing the level of connection between a pair when they first meet reveals whether or not there is an instantaneous spark and a foundation for a connection to form. If present, this can indicate who in this year’s Strictly competition might progress faster.

“When we meet somebody new for the first time, it can take days, weeks or even months to build a strong connection.

“These guys are being propelled together in a very close and unnatural situation so the initial stages of their interactions are hugely important.”

The Loose Women star is partnered with professional Kai (Credit: BBC)

Kaye Adams ‘least confident’ in Strictly

However, he added: “From the outset, it’s clear to see that Kaye is the least confident out of all the contestants.

“She is clearly pushing herself out of her comfort zone, despite feeling like a fish out of water. And taking part in Strictly will see her relinquish the control she is used to as a TV anchor.

“When partnered with Kai, there wasn’t any tactile interaction between the two. She didn’t hug him and appeared reserved in her body language at times.

Read more: Strictly fans all saying same thing about Giovanni Pernice following launch show

“We saw Kaye rubbing her hands – a self-reassurance gesture a person often makes when they are feeling anxious or unsure.

“There wasn’t that initial burst of energy between the pair, suggesting there is a lack of rapport there.

“Unless they can build on this, it could lead to an early exit for Kaye and Kai.”

We’re behind you, Kaye!

The first Strictly live show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

