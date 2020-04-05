Who is Kaya’s mum in The Nest? Siobhan's bombshell will change everything

Kaya and her mum are set to finally come face-to-face in BBC thriller The Nest.

The pair disowned each other after Kaya was jailed for murder when she was just 11-years-old.

Now, seven years on, the duo face an explosive showdown after Siobhan gives a tell-all interview about her daughter.

Kaya and her mum do not have a good relationship in The Nest (Credit: BBC)

Who is Kaya's mum in The Nest?

Kaya previously said her mother didn't raise her as she had been violently killed.

But she was lying.

Siobhan Gordon (Bridget Jones star Shirley Henderson) is still very much alive and did look after her before she was sent to prison.

During an interview, she reveals she never had a good relationship with her daughter, branding her a "difficult child".

"I don't remember a time I didn't struggle with her," she tells the camera.

Siobhan also reveals she is still struggling with what Kaya did: "For those of us still living on Lewis, it's hard. It's very hard."

Kaya is wanted for murder AGAIN in The Nest (Credit: BBC)

Why is Kaya's mum afraid of her?

When Kaya is suspected of killing Doddy, the police arrive at Siobhan's house and she confirms that they still aren't on speaking terms.

She also appears shaken and frightened at the thought of her daughter.

Opening up about her character, Shirley told the Sunday Post: "Siobhan is steeped in memories and haunted by things that have happened to her. There are years of discomfort. She has had a lot of problems and physical difficulties.”

"Siobhan has a combination of mental health and physical health problems, having lived and gone through all sorts of things. She over-thinks, she spends a lot of time on her own and her mind goes round in circles. She takes a step to try to help herself at the beginning that either helps or destroys her."

Confirming Siobhan and Kaya's reunion, Shirley added: "[They] have a history with each other and as the story unfolds they wind their way back to each other. It’s strong, difficult, complex, wonderful and at moments very scary."

What time is The Nest on?

The Nest is on BBC One every Sunday at 9pm.

This evening's episode airs at the slightly later time of 9.05pm as the Queen is set to make a five-minute speech to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, there are five episodes of The Nest, with the finale set to air on April 19.

