Katie Price the subject of a ‘mucky’ new documentary series on Channel 4

Katie Price is to feature in not one, but two new documentary series on Channel 4.

The broadcaster has revealed that one will be based at the mum-of-five’s ‘mucky mansion’.

And the other will focus on her issues with mental health.

Katie in Mucky Mansion (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s the first Katie Price documentary about?

The first documentary is entitled Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion.

The three-part series will, Channel 4 says, follow Katie and her family as they renovate the 10-acre property.

Cameras will capture Katie’s efforts to put bad memories and traumatic events behind her and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.

Read more: Katie Price urged to stay ‘natural’ by fans as she poses in makeup free selfie

That means designing the “perfect” bedrooms for her kids to overseeing a kitchen makeover… and even replacing damaged chimney pots.

The series promises to show Katie “like never before” as she gets stuck into crafting, decorating and upcycling.

There’s also a chance to see more of Katie’s life as a mum, sister and daughter as she discusses her mental health recovery.

Katie will open up about her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the other documentary about?

Katie Price: Trauma And Me is the next documentary.

It explores Katie’s struggles with her mental health, the events that led to her downward spiral and the consequences of her actions.

At the end of 2021, Katie escaped a prison sentence after she was following a drunken car smash.

The film also documents the steps Katie is taking to rebuild her life and hears from some of those helping her to recover.

Viewers will see a new side to Katie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Katie say about the shows?

Channel 4 has also released a first-look from Mucky Mansion, which sees Katie go to the top of a chimney with a specialist builder.

And, in a second clip, Katie and son Harvey visit a garden centre in search of artificial turf.

Read more: Katie Price’s sentence won’t be appealed after drink-drive crash leaving police ‘disappointed’

Katie says that she’s intent on making the mansion “a home”.

“I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself.

“And, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding.

“My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”