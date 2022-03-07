What Harvey Did Next: Why doesn’t Katie Price’s son see dad Dwight Yorke?

Katie Price and son Harvey are back on our screens this evening (March 7) in a brand-new BBC documentary that focuses on the teen embracing his new-found freedom at college.

The documentary, What Harvey Did Next, is the follow up to Harvey & Me. It aired last year and was watched over five million times on iPlayer.

In it, viewers watched as Katie sought out a specialist college for her son.

Katie Price is back with her son in a new documentary What Harvey Did Next (Credit: BBC)

What’s the documentary What Harvey Did Next about?

In this instalment, viewers will see Harvey adjusting to his new life at specialist college and making new friends.

The 19 year old has his own flat and will show him navigating college and settling into his new home, where he will live for three years.

The documentary was commissioned after the phenomenal success of the Harvey & Me and Katie was thrilled by the responses she had from viewers.

Katie said she was thrilled with the responses from the public about Harvey & Me (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

“The overwhelming love and support we received following Harvey and Me was incredible,” she said.

“To see how so many people connected with our story and how it has helped so many families out there who are going through similar experiences has made me so proud.

“But Harvey’s story doesn’t end there.”

“In this next documentary we will again open up our lives to viewers, as Harvey takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home.

“I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives. And hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.”

What medical conditions is Harvey Price living with?

Harvey was born May 27 2002 with Septo-optic Dysplasia, a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight.

He also has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome, which can cause learning difficulties and behavioural problems.

As a result of that condition he is unable to control his weight and needs 24-hour care.

Harvey’s autism means loud noises can cause him to lash out, head-butting walls and smashing windows.

Harvey was born with a rare genetic disorder affecting his eyesight (Credit: BBC)

Because he is 6ft 2in and almost 29 stone, Katie has found caring for him hard.

As a result, she was forced to make the decision to put Harvey into residential home National Star College in Cheltenham.

Katie admitted that she was going to find it hard to be separated from him.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey. We have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” she told The Sun.

“This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialise with people other than me.

“When he goes to college he will learn to be an adult. He says now: ‘Mummy, I’m not a boy, I’m a man.'”

Who is Harvey’s dad?

Now almost 45, Katie is mum to five kids.

Her first born was Harvey, whom she had while dating footballer Dwight Yorke.

However, he initially denied the child was his until a DNA test proved otherwise.

Dwight Yorke initially denied he was Harvey’s dad until a DNA test proved it (Credit: Splash News)

Even then, Dwight supposedly wasn’t fussed about being his dad and ghosted Katie and Harvey.

In her book Harvey & Me, Katie wrote: “Dwight actually spoke to Harvey over the phone on his 10th birthday. My mum had organised it with his manager. To be honest, I was shocked that it happened.

“But I think Dwight was even more shocked when Harvey asked him: ‘When am I seeing you?’

“The last time I saw Dwight was in 2012 to speak about Harvey and what Harvey had said on the phone.”

Katie claims she wanted Dwight to be more involved in Harvey’s life (Credit: Splash News)

Katie claimed it was then the ex-footballer said he didn’t want anything to do with either of them.

“He just didn’t give a [bleep],” she raged.

“There’s only so much you can try before you realise you’re flogging a dead horse. I got up and left and that’s the last time I saw him. I haven’t heard from him since.”

Katie Price wants Dwight to be in touch with his son Harvey

Last year, when Harvey and Me aired, Katie told The Sun she didn’t understand why Dwight had continued to keep his distance.

“His dad has never stuck up for him,” she said.

“It’s a weird one – I don’t know why and I don’t understand why he doesn’t want to be in touch.”

Despite his silence, she admits she would like the football pundit to be more present in Harvey’s life.

Harvey celebrated his 18th birthday by going train spotting in the documentary Harvey & Me (Credit: BBC One)

“I would love Dwight to watch the documentary and reach out to Harvey. I’ve always said the door is open for Dwight when he wants to get in touch, ” she said.

I would love Dwight to watch the documentary and reach out to Harvey.

“Why should Harvey be deprived of that and why should Harvey’s brother [Dwight’s son] not get the chance to meet Harvey? I wonder if he even knows Harvey is his brother?”

Harvey’s hospital dash

In July 2020, Katie lashed out at Dwight when he failed to reach out after Harvey was rushed to hospital with breathing difficulties.

She blasted: “Whether you want to be in your son’s life or not, you still created him and he’s still your son.

“If you know your son is in intensive care and there’s a chance he could die, as a human being with feelings you should get in contact.”

Katie has left the door open for Dwight but was angry when he didn’t reach out when Harvey was rushed to hospital (Credit: BBC)

What has Dwight Yorke said about Harvey?

Dwight has previously admitted he could have been a better father to Harvey. However, he claimed in his 2009 autobiography Born To Score that Katie had prevented him from having more access.

“From the moment I set eyes on the little fella, I have loved my son like I could never ever have imagined possible,” he wrote.

“Over the years I have heard Katie saying how [Peter] Andre is Harvey’s dad and what a terrible, uncaring father I have been, all of which sticks in my throat.

“Maybe if she had not made life so difficult for me, I might have been able to take a far more proactive role.”

Despite everything, Katie says she refuses to give up hope that Harvey will one day have a relationship with his dad.

What nightclub can I see Harvey at?

Harvey has been booked to make his first nightclub appearance – alongside his famous mother.

The teenager has signed a deal for a PA at The Acapulco Club in Halifax on April 29.

The venue’s website states: “Reality Legend Katie Price visits Acapulco Nightclub in Halifax once again, this time bringing her son Harvey Price to the party!”

It was recently revealed that Harvey is the new ambassador for the UK’s learning disability charity Mencap. He and Katie hope he will be a voice for young people like himself.

Who are Katie Price’s other children?

Katie has five children – Harvey, Junior, Princess, Jett and Bunny.

Junior born on June 13, 2005 and was the first child Katie had with Peter Andre.

The spitting image of his father, he launched his own fashion range when he was just 12 and has musical aspirations.

Recently the 16 year old said he wanted to live “somewhere where the sun don’t stop shining”.

He also admitted he didn’t have a girlfriend, stating: “Single AF, need to find my wifey.”

Princess and Junior are Katie and Peter’s children, but they both get on with stepmum Emily (Credit: Splash News)

Princess was born on June 29, 2007 and was Katie and Peter’s second child.

Although close to mum Katie, she is also very fond of Peter’s new wife Emily.

Though it’s believed the 14 year old may be writing her own book, Peter recently revealed she had spoken about taking on a couple of jobs to make a bit of cash such as dog walking and babysitting.

Who are Jett and Bunny Hayler?

After divorcing second husband Alex Reid, Katie married Kieran Hayler. Together had two children – a son Jett in August 2013 and Bunny in August 2014.

Katie has been criticised in the past for posting photos of Bunny wearing make-up on her social media channels.

Who is Katie Price?

Katie was born in Brighton on May 22, 1978, to furniture dealer dad Ray Infield and mum Amy Charlier.

After making a name for herself as a party-loving glamour girl, she became a household name when she appeared on I’m A Celebrity, where she met and fell in love with Peter.

Katie Price and Peter Andre fell in love in the I’m A Celebrity jungle (Credit: Splash News)

The public were enchanted by their love affair and they fast became the nation’s sweethearts.

They appeared in magazines and on their own reality shows in which they shared every aspect of their lives, including the birth of Princess and Junior.

Why did Katie and Peter split?

However, their love affair came to an end in May 2009, amid rumours that Katie had been too close to her riding instructor Andrew Gould.

While neither party would reveal what had actually gone down, Katie admitted that the separation hadn’t been her choice.

“Pete is the love of my life and my life,” she told the Mirror. “We have children together and I am devastated and disappointed by his decision to separate and divorce me as I married him for life.”

But years later the real reason they split emerged.

Although Pete hinted that “something big” had caused their split, Katie said he was convinced that she had been unfaithful, which she vehemently denied.

Katie says Peter was perfect but is trying to move on (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However in 202o, in her show My Crazy Life she confided in her pal that her relationship with Pete “was very magazine and TV based”.

She added that they were “never really left alone to enjoy their relationship.”

But she did maintain that Pete was very special to her.

“I would say that in a nutshell, Pete was the perfect one – then,” she said in the show. ” I actually thought we would have been together for ever. But it is what it is.

“It’s been 10 years and people still go on about it. But onwards and upwards.”

Is Katie Price still friends with her ex Peter Andre?

Katie has always said her relationship with Peter was “a dream” and that she never wanted to split up with him.

However, the divorce and Peter’s marriage to Emily has left their relationship fraught.

While they try to keep civil for their children she told Closer that he “does her head in” by “trying to bring her down”.

“Honestly Pete’s doing my head in. I can’t stand him and all the legal letters he sends me, he’s tried so hard to bring me down,” she said in 2019.

Katie Price and Peter Andre split in 2009 and are not exactly the best of friends (Credit: Splash News)

“He’s so different from what he was. He brings me so much stress but there is nothing that he or any of my exes can do to bring me down or get to me.

“All these people have wronged me, I didn’t make them do it, I didn’t ask for it.”

What else has Katie said about the fathers of her kids?

In 2020, during a chat with the Netmums podcast, Sweat, Snot & Tears, Katie was asked how she co-parented with the kids’ dads, to which she raged: “I hate the dads.

“My relationship with them is non-existent,” she alleged.

Katie went on to claim: “I’m blocked with one of the dads, and it was always lawyers, lawyers. And now I refuse to do lawyers lawyers. But luckily they’re old enough that I can talk to them direct.

“One dad there is just absolutely no contact with and he tries to control me all the time.

“And the other dad, I can’t bear him, but we talk for the kids.”

Does Katie Price get on with Peter Andre’s new wife Emily?

In a word, no!

In January 2022, Katie referred to the NHS doctor as “disgusting” in a hastily deleted instagram post.

“My mouth has been shut for so long. But I’ve had enough of people selling stories on me and particularly this so called woman @dr_emily_official,” she wrote in the post.

“Always said I don’t want to be famous yet doesn’t do too bad to stay away from media and TV and now trying to make a career out of it.

“So cringe she has used my children to make money in photo shoots yet covers her own children’s faces up!”

Emily and Peter will have been married for 10 years this year and Katie Price is not happy about it (Credit: YouTube)

She added: “She claims to be a doctor who clearly doesn’t have a clue about mental health.

“Emily you are not and never will be my kids’ parent so mind your own business.”

Mum-of-five Katie signed off her bitter tirade with: “I think you’re a disgusting person. Stop trying to interfere in my life.”

Is Katie Price married?

She’s been married three times and each of her husbands have been very different.

Katie is currently in a relationship with her fiancé Carl Wood and, like all her previous relationships, this one is complicated.

Katie and Carl have been together since 2020 and plan to marry in 2022 (Credit: YouTube)

In August 2021, Essex Police confirmed that he had been charged under section 4 of the Public Order Act following an arrest in August.

It came amid claims Katie had been the victim of an alleged assault.

However, in a statement, Carl insisted that his charge was actually to do with an argument the pair had in the street, during which he used “foul language”.

Katie has since confirmed she has set a date for to marry Carl and plans to have more kids with him.

“We’re getting married his year,” she told Lorraine Kelly. “We’re having IVF – I can’t wait to have more kids.”

Why is Katie Price having therapy every week?

Katie admitted she is seeing a therapist every week. This is so she can rebuild her life following her horror car crash last year.

Last year, the mum of five pleaded guilty to drink driving without insurance while banned after she flipped her car near her home in West Sussex.

“There’s no one to blame for me getting in that car but myself. I’m lucky nothing happened but there are now consequences that I have to deal with,” she told New magazine.

“I’ve made a promise – I’ve never done that before – that I’m going to see a therapist once a week. I need to learn to cope when these situations happen because I don’t want to self-destruct.”

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next airs on BBC One, Monday March 7 at 9pm.

