Katie Price has responded to rumours she’s due to enjoy a huge pay day by joining Big Brother Australia this summer.

The former glamour model, 43, was said to be in talks to join the Aussie reality show.

Katie has struggled with financial woes for years now, and has been declared bankrupt.

But, according to a TV insider, BB Australia was willing to pay a “substantial fee” to get Katie on the show.

And now a representative for Katie has set the record straight.

Katie Price would have to spend weeks away from her children (Credit: BBC)

Is Katie Price going on Big Brother Australia?

Katie is popular Down Under, especially as she met her first ex-husband Peter Andre in the jungle on I’m A Celebrity.

A source told The Mirror: “Katie’s really popular in Australia. If she goes on The Morning Show she always trends.

“There’s real excitement about her – producers watched her on the British version and instantly knew she’d be a hit with Aussie viewers.”

Indeed, Katie went on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and won the series.

However, if she did go on the Australian show, she’d have to self-isolate for two weeks at a hotel beforehand.

This would then be followed by three weeks of filming in the BB house.

Ultimately she’d have faced five weeks away from her five children and fiancé Carl Woods.

As a result, Katie’s rep told ED!: “This report is not true.”

Katie Price won Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie would likely get paid a ‘substantial’ amount

Yet for the cash strapped star, this could have been a risk very much worth taking.

Katie was once said to be worth a whopping £40 million but she’s dealt with bankruptcy in recent years.

She’s believed to be currently renting her home, as her mucky mansion is apparently uninhabitable.

While she was declared bankrupt two years ago, a recent report stated she still owes several million to creditors.

According to The Mirror, Katie owes over £3.2 million to creditors via her Jordan Trading Ltd company.

Yet she’s launched various enterprises to try and get back on financial track over the last year.

In addition to her YouTube channels, she’s hawked false eyelashes and bath bombs online.

She also sells video messages to fans and even sells her second-hand clothes on Depop.

What’s more, she may also be writing her seventh autobiography.

As a recent story in The Sun claims she’s gearing up for her latest tell-all.

Her last autobiography was released in 2016, and she’s certainly been up to plenty over the last five years…

