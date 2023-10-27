Junior and Princess Andre ‘petrified’ to stay at Katie Price’s ‘Mucky Mansion’ home

The latest Katie Price news has seen the model claim she’s “proved” there are spirits in her house after lighting a ghost hunter candle.

The 45-year-old mum-of-five shared a video of the candle, where she asked the flame to go “faster and higher” – which it did. Katie performed the move to see if there were any spirits in the room with her.

“How haunted is my house? Going through all the spooky and supernatural things that happen in my house,” she captioned the video.

Katie Price revealed her children are petrified of the top floor of her house (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Model calls in expert ghost hunters

During the latest episode of The Katie Price Show, she said she called in a team of expert ghost hunters to track the activity of the ghouls on her property. Katie claims they believe it’s the most active home they have been to.

Spooky and supernatural things happen in my house.

“Some people don’t believe it and then they do with the candle. You know the candle, you communicate with ghosts using a candle flame. I’ve also put that clip up, you have to watch the clip.”

She added: “When you watch this clip you see me doing it and the flame does exactly what I say. There’s no wind or nothing in the room. The flame bends when I tell it to and you can’t do that with wind. So I can communicate.”

Princess and Junior left ‘terrified’ due to paranormal activities

Katie then revealed the spooky situation in her home, dubbed the Mucky Mansion. “In this house, when I first moved in, it always used to happen at about three in the morning outside my door, you would just hear walking and I used to think, what the hell is that? And every night at the same time.”

Katie, who shares kids Junior and Princess with ex-Peter Andre, said her children told her they could hear someone’s footsteps outside their rooms in the middle of the night.

She said: “Junior and Princess were on the top floor, I remember hearing screaming and I’m like: ‘What is going on?!'”

Katie said the kids told her: “‘There’s someone out there, we can hear someone, we can hear footsteps.’ They were petrified. I started Googling, ‘When are ghosts most active?’ and it was between two and four in the morning, it started making sense. I started realising it wasn’t just me hearing stuff. I’m cutting a long story short, Junior and Princess would not stay upstairs. They kept saying they saw a boy and all sorts.”

